MAGA Influencers Revolt Against Trump: “Put Grandpa Up in a Home”
Trump’s war on Iran is leading to a fracturing of the MAGA base like never before.
Multiple MAGA influencers are processing their public rebuke from President Trump, who called them out by name on Thursday, referring to them as “stupid people,” “nut jobs,” and “troublemakers.”
Trump specifically called out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, despite praising all of those people in the past.
“Well, President Trump came out on Truth Social and attacked myself and all the original MAGA supporters today. And I’m just so sad that whatever’s happened to him has just changed the man he once was,” Jones said. “At the end of the day I just feel sorry for [Trump] and pray that God touched his heart and soul, and free him from the demonic influences that he’s under.... When Trump’s calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say I don’t support it, it’s that simple.”
Owens put it more succinctly. “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home,” she wrote.
“Go back to 2016, 2020, or even 2024. You’re a die-hard Trump supporter. You have to join one of two groups.Group A is Candace, Tucker, Alex, and Megyn. Group B is Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz,” Owens collaborator Baron Coleman wrote. “Who changed?”
“THAT DOES IT. I AM DONE. THIS WAS THE LAST STRAW,” MAGA podcaster Tim Pool seethed. “I’M SO ANGRY.”
While Trump made some points in his rant— Owens and Jones are raging conspiracy theorists with despicable track records—they aren’t jumping ship because they suddenly don’t like him. Carlson, Jones, and many of that ilk are leaving Trump because he broke the promises he made to MAGA.