Trump’s Former Allies Beg Someone to Learn the Nuke Codes to Stop Him

It’s unclear how God can bless the “great people of Iran” when Trump is threatening to kill their “whole civilization.” Multiple high-profile right-wingers have warned that Trump is close to using nuclear bombs, and even called for invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment—in which the vice president, Cabinet, and Congress can declare a president unfit to serve.

“Wake up: he is calling for A NUCLEAR STRIKE,” former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci warned. “Seek his removal immediately.”

In his show a day earlier, Tucker Carlson warned that someone in the White House needs to learn the nuclear codes to stop him. “If you work in the White House … now is the time to say, ‘no, absolutely not,’ and say it directly to the president. Military, now it’s time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no. In case you’re thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran, in whose name we liberated Iran, we killed their religious leader for their benefit. Do you remember that? This was last month,” the former Fox News host said.