Trump’s Former Allies Beg Someone to Learn the Nuke Codes to Stop Him
Some of Trump’s biggest supporters are urging someone in the White House to stop him.
President Trump warned Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” in Iran, raising concerns about his potential use of nuclear weapons in the country. Now some of his former MAGA allies are trying to get him to back away from the nuclear ledge.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social in perhaps his most abhorrent and disgusting statement since the start of the war five weeks ago. “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
It’s unclear how God can bless the “great people of Iran” when Trump is threatening to kill their “whole civilization.” Multiple high-profile right-wingers have warned that Trump is close to using nuclear bombs, and even called for invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment—in which the vice president, Cabinet, and Congress can declare a president unfit to serve.
“Wake up: he is calling for A NUCLEAR STRIKE,” former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci warned. “Seek his removal immediately.”
In his show a day earlier, Tucker Carlson warned that someone in the White House needs to learn the nuclear codes to stop him. “If you work in the White House … now is the time to say, ‘no, absolutely not,’ and say it directly to the president. Military, now it’s time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no. In case you’re thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran, in whose name we liberated Iran, we killed their religious leader for their benefit. Do you remember that? This was last month,” the former Fox News host said.
“Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say, no, I’ll resign,” he continued. “I’ll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane. And if given the order, I’m not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the football yourself because everything hangs in the balance right now. This is not hysteria, this is 100 percent real.”
“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,” former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Green wrote on X following Trump’s threat. “This is evil and madness.”
Even Alex Jones weighed in.
“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones mused on his show Monday evening. After the president’s threat Tuesday morning, Jones posted, “WAR CRIME ALERT!!- Trump on Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”
These reversals are damning, and representative of a very real and growing schism between the neocons in Trump’s ear and the “America First,” “end to endless wars” crowd that makes up a significant portion of Trump supporters. And they’re right—what Trump is suggesting would have immediate, devastating impacts on the people of Iran, the Middle East, and the entire world for decades.