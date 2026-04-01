Trump Admits Presidential Library Is Just Another Way to Make Money
Donald Trump unveiled plans for his presidential library: a skyscraper bearing his name with multiple gold statues of him.
Donald Trump’s presidential library will probably have very little to do with books and reading.
Trump shared a mock-up of the facility to his Truth Social account Sunday night, teasing a new glass skyscraper on the Miami skyline labeled “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.” Renderings of the building included a red, white, and blue needle on top, a U.S. flag hanging down the side, and a gargantuan plane on the first floor that resembles the super luxury jumbo jet Qatar gifted him last year.
Speaking with reporters at the White House Tuesday, Trump directly addressed the proposed development, flatly admitting that his presidential library will probably not be a library at all.
“It’s a huge skyscraper—is that all a library?” asked a journalist.
“Well, it’s a library. It’s a museum, a library, it’s presidential,” Trump said. “But I wouldn’t start until I’m out of office. I don’t believe in building libraries or museums.”
Trump then went on to insult Barack Obama’s presidential library in Chicago, calling it “a very unattractive building” that’s in a “bad location.”
“I think you’re going to see a great one here,” Trump said, adding that he believes it will be built in the “best block in Miami.”
“Will people live on the floors?” asked another reporter.
“No, it’s going to most likely be a hotel, you know this concept could be an office but it’s most likely going to be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath and a 747 Airforce One in the lobby. It’ll be a trick,” Trump said.
Presidential libraries are typically built with private donations and managed by the National Archives and Records Administration. No such library ever erected in honor of a former president has featured a hotel.
It’s far from the first time that Trump has attempted to use his power and political prestige as a get-rich-quick scheme. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, which was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by their MAGA superintendent.
And last month—just two weeks into the Iran war—Trump issued a fundraising email to his supporters that promised a “National Security Briefing Membership” in exchange for their cash.