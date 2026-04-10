Inflation Hits Highest Level in Years Thanks to Trump’s Iran War
The consumer price index shows how high gas prices are fueling inflation.
Inflation has hit record highs in the U.S. thanks primarily to the war President Trump and Israel started on Iran.
The most recent consumer price index report reveals inflation rose by 3.3 percent in March from one year ago, with energy prices being hit particularly hard. Gas prices went up a record 21.2 percent in just one month, and energy prices rose 10.9 percent.
Prices overall are up 0.9 percent through March, the biggest monthly spike since 2022.
Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association reports that gas costs nearly 40 percent more than it did since the war began in February, and Americans are paying an average of $4.15 per gallon. All because Trump listened to war hawks telling him to bomb Iran, leading Iran to close one of the most vital trading routes in the world, and causing you personally to spend more of your income to fill up your tank.