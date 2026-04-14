JD Vance Accidentally Admits Trump Is Committing “Economic Terrorism”
The vice president struggled to defend Donald Trump’s blockade of the Hormuz Strait.
Vice President JD Vance thinks economic terrorism is OK—as long as President Donald Trump’s the one doing it.
Speaking to Fox News Monday night, the vice president made a startling admission about how Donald Trump intended to end the war in Iran.
“When it comes to weapons of war, what they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They’ve basically threatened any ship that’s moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, as the president of the United States showed, two can play at that game,” Vance said.
“And if the Iranians are going to try and engage in economic terrorism, we’re going to abide by a simple principle, that no Iranian ships are going to get out either,” Vance said.
Still, the vice president insisted that Trump only wanted to see Iranians “thrive and succeed,” as if the president had not threatened to end their entire civilization a little more than a week ago.
Trump’s naval blockade on Iranian ports began Monday. A sustained military blockade would be incredibly expensive and require a large number of warships, and U.S. allies have made it very clear they have no intention of helping out. While it may seem like a quick fix, taking Iranian oil off the market will only squeeze the market, causing energy prices to surge higher. Gas prices in the U.S. have surged beyond $4 a gallon, as crude oil has climbed to over $100 per barrel.