JD Vance Accidentally Admits Trump Is Committing “Economic Terrorism”

“When it comes to weapons of war, what they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They’ve basically threatened any ship that’s moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, as the president of the United States showed, two can play at that game,” Vance said.

VANCE: What they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. As the President showed, two can play at that game. pic.twitter.com/pd9HIdamV7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

“And if the Iranians are going to try and engage in economic terrorism, we’re going to abide by a simple principle, that no Iranian ships are going to get out either,” Vance said.

Still, the vice president insisted that Trump only wanted to see Iranians “thrive and succeed,” as if the president had not threatened to end their entire civilization a little more than a week ago.