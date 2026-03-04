Kristi Noem Caught Trying to Spin Story on Toddler Detained by ICE

“The reason she’s with her family is because she almost died in ICE detention until folks brought a lawsuit forcing her release,” Lieu said.

Lieu: I am going to show you another picture. It is of a toddler that ice also detained. Let me ask you, did she commit a crime?



Noem: No, she did not. She is with her family.



— Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

Noem’s answer ignored the long ordeal that Amalia’s family had to deal with. Her parents, Kheilin Valero Marcano and Stiven Arrieta Prieto, worried that their 18-month-old daughter might die while being held with them at Texas’s Dilley Immigration Processing Center, known for its unsafe and unsanitary conditions despite the fact that ICE uses the facility to detain families.

While she was healthy when she arrived at the facility, Amalia quickly became sick with pneumonia, Covid-19, RSV, and other serious respiratory issues and was taken to a children’s hospital in nearby San Antonio, Texas. Days later, she was discharged from the hospital after she showed improvement from intensive oxygen treatment.