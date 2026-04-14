Trump Rages as His Favorite Far-Right Leader Turns Against Him
President Trump is fuming as Italy’s prime minister scorns him—and Israel.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is no longer on Donald Trump’s good side after criticizing his remarks against Pope Leo XIV.
On Tuesday, responding to Meloni’s comment the day before, Trump told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he was “shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong.”
Meloni had said it was “unacceptable” that Trump called the pope “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy.”
“The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and proper that he call for peace and condemn all forms of war,” Meloni said in a statement. Trump told the newspaper that “it’s her who’s unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.”
The war in Iran is unpopular in Italy, and Meloni announced on Tuesday that her government has suspended a defense cooperation agreement with Israel. Italy’s continued refusal to join the war has left Trump fuming.
“They pay the highest energy costs in the world and are not even ready to fight for the Strait of Hormuz.... They depend on Donald Trump to keep it open,” Trump said.
Almost 80 percent of Italians say they are Catholic, and Vatican City, where the Catholic Church is headquartered and where the pope lives, is located entirely within the Italian city of Rome. The pope opposes the war in Iran, and told reporters on Monday that “Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way to do this.”
A report last week revealed that the Department of Defense had threatened the pope in January after he criticized increased U.S. militarism during his yearly address. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby summoned the Vatican’s U.S. representative, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, and told him that “The United States has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.”
That appears to have caused a ripple effect leading to Trump feuding with both the American-born pope and a right-wing leader who he used to count as a close ally. Considering Trump’s penchant for refusing to admit when he’s wrong, U.S. relations with both the pope and Italy may be strained for some time.