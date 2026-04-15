7 Democrats Vote to Kill Bill Blocking Arms Sales to Israel

This was the latest in a series of efforts by Sanders to halt weapons sales to Israel, which is bombing Lebanon and Iran with U.S. weapons and continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank despite a ceasefire, exacerbating an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Israel is also accused of encouraging

ethnic cleansing against Shia Muslims in southern Lebanon.

Last July, 19 Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blocked Sanders’s last attempt. This time, the resolutions are intertwined with President Trump’s unpopular war in Iran, which nearly every Democrat says they oppose and Israel is also participating in. A vote to continue weapons sales, which include $150 million in 1,000-pound bombs and $300 million in bulldozers, could be seen by voters as an endorsement of the war, which has hurt the economy and caused gas prices to skyrocket.

Here is the full list of Democrats who voted to continue sending bombs to Israel: