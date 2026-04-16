Judge Says White House Can Only Build Underground Portion of Ballroom

“National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote, saying that the White House had an “incredible, if not disingenuous” interpretation of his order last month to cease construction on the $400 million ballroom until Trump got approval from Congress.

Leon’s order in March said that only construction concerning “the safety and security of the White House” was authorized, referring to the administration’s argument that an underground emergency bunker was needed to protect the president, the first lady, and White House staff. Trump argued that the order actually allowed for construction on the entire ballroom because bulletproof glass, bomb shelters, and other security measures would be part of the building.

“This is positive for us,” Trump said at the time, adding that construction would proceed as Department of Justice attorneys appealed the ruling. Last week, a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, needed to clarify the specific parts of the ballroom project where construction had to stop.