Trump Fumes as Judge Blocks White House Ballroom Construction
A federal judge appointed by George W. Bush has ruled that the construction on Trump’s beloved ballroom “has to stop!”
A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project after a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation—who argue that Trump acted beyond his authority when he demolished the East Wing to build said ballroom.
The Trust was awarded a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, suspending the project until the lawsuit is decided.
“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote. “(U)nless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop!”
Enforcement of the ruling is paused for two weeks, while awaiting a probable appeal from the Trump administration—but Leon warned that “any above-ground construction over the next fourteen days that is not in compliance” with his ruling “is at risk of being taken down depending on the outcome of this case.”
Trump, incensed, took to Truth Social to rail against Leon’s decision.
“The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World. I then get sued by them over the renovation of the dilapidated and structurally unsound former Kennedy Center, now, The Trump Kennedy Center (A show of Bipartisan Unity, a Republican and Democrat President!), where all I am doing is fixing, cleaning, running, and ‘sprucing up’ a terribly maintained, for many years,” Trump wrote. “Yet, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005, is not suing the Federal Reserve for a Building which has been decimated and destroyed, inside and out, by an incompetent and possibly corrupt Fed Chairman.”
Trump’s ballroom was initially projected to cost $200 million, and has since ballooned to double that.
This story has been updated.