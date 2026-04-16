Trump Dodges Key Question on Strait of Hormuz Blockade

“How long can you sustain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz?” asked a reporter.

“We’re doing very well with the blockade, it’s very routine for us, the Navy is incredible. And I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering, no ship is going past our Navy,” said Trump.

Q: "How long will you maintain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz?"



Trump: "We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us…No ship is going past our Navy." pic.twitter.com/TIk1NZOYtQ — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 16, 2026

But that’s not true. Data obtained by Reuters indicated that the president’s blockade hardly affected traffic on the waterway the first day it was imposed, and at least one U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker sailed right by.

