Iran Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Central Claim on Nuclear Deal

“Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” Trump said. He clarified that by “our people,” he did not mean U.S. troops.

Trump claimed that the U.S. and Iran would continue to meet over the weekend to iron out the details, and that the U.S. military blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz would continue “until we get it done.”

But sources in Tehran have denied Trump’s claim that any progress has been made. “Contrary to Trump’s claim, no form of nuclear material transfer has been negotiated,” a source close to Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X. Another Iranian source called Trump’s claim “another lie.”