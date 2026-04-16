Trump Starts Making Up Things the Pope Said as He Breaks With Reality
President Trump isn’t willing to give up this fight—even if that means lying about what the pope said.
President Trump seems to be in some kind of spite-induced fugue state regarding Pope Leo XIV—insisting that he isn’t fighting with His Holiness (he is) and that the pope said Iran could have a nuclear weapon (he didn’t).
“Why are you fighting with the pope?” a reporter asked Trump outside the White House on Thursday. “And are you worried it’s upsetting your—”
“No, no, I don’t—I have to do what’s right. The pope has to understand that, very simple. I have nothing against the pope. His brother is MAGA all the way. I like his brother Louis.”
“Then why are you fighting with him?”
“I’m not fighting with him. The pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—”
“He didn’t say that,” a reporter interrupted. Trump continued on, ignoring her.
“And if the pope looked at the 42,000 people who were killed over the last two or three months, as a protester with no weapons, no nothing, if you take a look at that. So I can disagree with the pope. I have a right to disagree with the pope.”
This is getting crazy. The president of the United States warned “an entire civilization will die tonight” last Tuesday. After the world’s highest Catholic leader called it “unacceptable,” and decried the greed and violence accompanying the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon, Trump called him “weak on crime” for some reason. Again, the pope responded with grace. Then vice president and Catholic convert JD Vance entered the mix, and now we’re here with Trump putting words in the pope’s mouth.
While speaking with reporters earlier, Trump was asked if he’d meet with the pope to smooth things over.
“I don’t think it’s necessary,” he replied.