Trump Judge Shuts Down DOJ’s “Fishing Expedition” for Voter Data

“In its September 8, 2025, letter to Secretary Amore (the ‘Demand Letter’), DOJ stated that the purpose of its demand for an unredacted copy of Rhode Island’s statewide voter registration list was ‘to ascertain Rhode Island’s compliance with the list maintenance requirements of the [National Voter Registration Act] and the [Help America Vote Act],’” McElroy wrote in her dismissal of the DOJ lawsuit. “The Demand Letter did not identify any facts suggesting that Rhode Island has not complied with the NVRA and HAVA, and it did not otherwise expressly identify any factual basis for DOJ’s demand.”

The DOJ initially filed the lawsuit as part of its effort to continue Trump’s immigration crackdown and weaponize voter registration information in deep-blue states. But now Rhode Island has become the fifth state—along with California, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Orgeon—to reject Trump’s meddling.

“Neither the NVRA nor HAVA authorize DOJ to conduct the kind of fishing expedition it seeks here,” McElroy concluded. “As such, for the foregoing reasons, the Court DENIES the United States’ Motion to Compel Production and GRANTS Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss.”