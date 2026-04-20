“Absurd”: Michigan Flat-Out Rejects Trump Demand for Ballots

In a joint statement with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Nessel called the request “as absurd as it is baseless.”

“Once again, President Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department in an attempt to sabotage our democratic process and turn it into his own personal agency to interfere in state elections,” Nessel said in the statement. “If this administration ​wants to bring this circus to our state, my office is prepared to protect the people’s right to vote.”

It’s the latest of many attempts by the Trump administration to demand voter and election information from states across the country, ostensibly to look for evidence of fraud. Administration officials have sought election data from every state and Washington, D.C., suffering legal setbacks in Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, and Oregon.