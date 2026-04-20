“Absurd”: Michigan Flat-Out Rejects Trump Demand for Ballots
The Trump administration is escalating its quest for election records ahead of what’s expected to be a very tough midterm for Republicans.
The Trump administration was rebuffed by the state of Michigan Sunday after it tried to demand Detroit-area ballots from the 2024 election.
Last week, the Department of Justice sent a letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, to the clerk of Wayne County, where Detroit is located. The letter demanded election ballots, ballot receipts, and ballot envelopes from the last presidential election, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
In a joint statement with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Nessel called the request “as absurd as it is baseless.”
“Once again, President Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department in an attempt to sabotage our democratic process and turn it into his own personal agency to interfere in state elections,” Nessel said in the statement. “If this administration wants to bring this circus to our state, my office is prepared to protect the people’s right to vote.”
It’s the latest of many attempts by the Trump administration to demand voter and election information from states across the country, ostensibly to look for evidence of fraud. Administration officials have sought election data from every state and Washington, D.C., suffering legal setbacks in Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, and Oregon.
President Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence and multiple court losses. FBI Director Kash Patel claimed in a Fox News interview Sunday that arrests over the 2020 elections are coming “this week,” a sign that Trump’s underlings are trying to drum up a justification for him to mess with the midterms in November and possibly beyond that.