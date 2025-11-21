Republican Rep. Caught With Sex Workers Ahead of Trip to Afghanistan

The congressman made no mention of the incident, instead framing himself as a hero and attacking the State Department for attempting to take any credit for the evacuation.

“This is an attempt to save face by the administration for the Americans they left behind. This is a woman with three children from age 15 all the way down to 2 years old, ” Mills told Fox News Digital then. “And they did nothing to try to expedite this.... But at the very last minute, you have these ‘senior officials’ at the State Department trying to claim credit for this, like, ‘Oh yeah, look what we’ve done.’”

Whenever Mills is in the news, it tends to be for some kind of scandal. This year, five of his former service members accused him of “stolen valor,” saying he didn’t deserve a bronze star as he didn’t actually save their lives overseas, and wasn’t even present at the event.