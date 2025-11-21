Republican Rep. Caught With Sex Workers Ahead of Trip to Afghanistan
Cory Mills can’t have one day without a scandal, apparently.
Embattled Republican Representative Cory Mills was caught with sex workers on an unofficial mission to Afghanistan in 2021, when he was still a congressional candidate.
Mills was traveling with a group to Afghanistan to save Americans after former President Biden’s withdrawal from the country left the Taliban in power. On their way, the group stopped in Tbilisi, Georgia, where Mills was caught in a hallway with sex workers, leaving the group he traveled with irate, NOTUS reports. The group then decided to part ways with him, and he appeared to go to Afghanistan on his own.
The congressman made no mention of the incident, instead framing himself as a hero and attacking the State Department for attempting to take any credit for the evacuation.
“This is an attempt to save face by the administration for the Americans they left behind. This is a woman with three children from age 15 all the way down to 2 years old, ” Mills told Fox News Digital then. “And they did nothing to try to expedite this.... But at the very last minute, you have these ‘senior officials’ at the State Department trying to claim credit for this, like, ‘Oh yeah, look what we’ve done.’”
Whenever Mills is in the news, it tends to be for some kind of scandal. This year, five of his former service members accused him of “stolen valor,” saying he didn’t deserve a bronze star as he didn’t actually save their lives overseas, and wasn’t even present at the event.
Mills was also accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend at his Washington, D.C., apartment, and in February saw his ex-girlfriend file a restraining order against him for “harassment, threatening to release sexual videos, and to harm future boyfriends.”
And this week, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Mills for “improperly solicited and/or received gifts, including in connection with privately sponsored officially-connected travel”; and allegations that he “received special favors by virtue of his position” and “engaged in misconduct with respect to allegations of sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.”