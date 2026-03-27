Kash Patel’s Personal Email Hacked by Iran-Linked Group
The Justice Department has confirmed that the FBI director’s personal email was breached.
Our podcaster FBI director has had his email hacked by the country we’re currently bombing.
The Department of Justice confirmed to Reuters that Kash Patel’s personal email was breached on Friday, after a group of hackers linked to Iran named “Handala Hack Team” began boasting that they had taken over his account.
The hackers shared various images on their public website of what appears to be a younger Patel, along with a document that appears to be his personal resume.
The cybersecurity company Cyble previously wrote about “Handala Hack Team” as a threat on their website: “Although the group publicly presents itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective, multiple intelligence assessments attribute its operations to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.”
Besides his podcasting acumen, Patel is best known for writing books about himself, using taxpayer money for private jet trips to visit his country-singer girlfriend, and misidentifying the culprits of crimes on social media.
This is a developing story.