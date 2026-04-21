Budget Leak Reveals DHS Is Creating Smart Glasses for ICE

“The project will deliver innovative hardware, such as operational prototypes of smart glasses, to equip agents with real-time access to information and biometric identification capabilities in the field,” the document states. The project is under the DHS’s Science & Technology Directorate, the agency’s research and development division.

While the budget request says the glasses are necessary for immigration enforcement, a DHS attorney anonymously told Klippenstein that “It might be portrayed as seeking to identify illegal aliens on the streets, but the reality is that a push in this direction affects all Americans, particularly protestors,” adding that the technology behind the glasses has applications for general government surveillance in addition to immigration.

These glasses would give federal agents the Orwellian ability to identify anyone within their line of sight, especially if people are on any of DHS’s many watchlists. The glasses would be only one more addition to the rapidly expanding surveillance state under the Trump administration, which is collecting mass amounts of data on people and organizations in the U.S.