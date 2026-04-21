Budget Leak Reveals DHS Is Creating Smart Glasses for ICE
The Department of Homeland Security is developing Smart Glasses for ICE to ID people in real-time.
The Department of Homeland Security is developing smart glasses that would allow federal agents to identify people using biometric data in real time.
Journalist Ken Klippenstein, citing a budget request from DHS, reports that these devices, slated to be released by September 2027, build on existing smart glasses that include video cameras and heads-up data displays. They would be able to pull from the federal government’s archives of biometric data, including facial recognition, walking gait, and iris patterns.
“The project will deliver innovative hardware, such as operational prototypes of smart glasses, to equip agents with real-time access to information and biometric identification capabilities in the field,” the document states. The project is under the DHS’s Science & Technology Directorate, the agency’s research and development division.
While the budget request says the glasses are necessary for immigration enforcement, a DHS attorney anonymously told Klippenstein that “It might be portrayed as seeking to identify illegal aliens on the streets, but the reality is that a push in this direction affects all Americans, particularly protestors,” adding that the technology behind the glasses has applications for general government surveillance in addition to immigration.
These glasses would give federal agents the Orwellian ability to identify anyone within their line of sight, especially if people are on any of DHS’s many watchlists. The glasses would be only one more addition to the rapidly expanding surveillance state under the Trump administration, which is collecting mass amounts of data on people and organizations in the U.S.
The federal government is gathering this data with the help of contractors like Palantir, a company with a disdainful view of democracy whose apps help ICE agents map out deportation targets and utilize AI to find them. ICE itself is also putting together a team focused on monitoring social media to find people to deport. Will Congress rein in this infringement on basic freedoms and liberties, or will they remain mostly silent?