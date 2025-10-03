Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Building Social Media Surveillance Team to Hunt People Down

ICE is gearing up to watch your every move.

Two ICE agents dressed in full camouflage and masking their face
Scott Olson/Getty Images

ICE may be watching your TikToks. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to build a 24/7 social media surveillance team in an effort to deport even more people. On Friday, Wired reported on planning documents showing that ICE is looking to hire 30 new private contractors to comb every major social media app to gain more info on where to stage their draconian, often violent raids.  

Targeted platforms will include X, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit, but more niche sites could be on the list as well. The program will be run out of two sites, The National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center in Williston, Vermont, and the Pacific Enforcement Response Center in Santa Ana, California.

ICE—whose main surveillance database is made by data company Palantir and last year signed a $2 million contract with Israeli spyware company Paragon—may also use AI in its hunt, according to federal contracting records. 

This is far from ICE’s first time engaging in dystopian levels of surveillance. But this 24-hour AI surveillance, adding to already present privacy issues in America, only points to this kind of program being used on citizens and noncitizens alike. 

Read more at Wired.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Sure Picked Some Interesting People Not to Furlough for Shutdown

A key team will stay up and running during the shutdown.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A third of the White House complex has been furloughed so far due to the government shutdown—but exactly whom the Trump administration has deemed mission critical provides a clearer picture on their near-term agenda.

All 45 staffers at the Department of Government Efficiency, for instance, were apparently too valuable to lose, as the agency was completely unscathed by the temporary employment suspension, according to a numerical breakdown of the furloughs obtained by Politico.

The Office of Management and Budget also escaped largely unscathed, maintaining 437 of its 530 employees.

The document obtained by Politico indicates DOGE’s workers and 49 employees at OMB are “exempt from the shutdown because their compensation comes from a source other than annual appropriations,” according to Politico.

Both departments gained fame earlier this year when their joint work supported a mass reorganization of federal employees, nixing thousands of civil servants from their roles across the executive branch.

Practically every other department in the White House complex will fare much worse, with some losing more than half of their staffers, according to the document.

The shutdown-induced damage has been seismic across the executive branch. So far, the shutdown has furloughed more than half a million federal employees, according to a New York Times monitor. That includes 89 percent of the Environmental Protection Agency, 87 percent of the Education Department, and 71 percent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Forty-five percent of the civilian work force of the Defense Department has also been temporarily let go.

The president has been crystal clear in blaming Democrats for the critical congressional failure this week, publicly promising to target liberals in a forthcoming mass firing. On Tuesday, the Trump administration issued ideological messaging via executive agency heads to thousands of federal employees, in potential violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch and the Hatch Act.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Did Kash Patel Fire Someone for Displaying the LGBTQ Pride Flag?

An FBI trainee was fired for displaying “inappropriate” political signage.

FBI Director Kash Patel points while speaking
Win McNamee/Getty Images

As federal agencies trumpet blatantly political messages blaming the “radical left” for the current government shutdown, FBI Director Kash Patel had a trainee fired for simply putting a gay pride flag on their desk.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Patel cited President Donald Trump’s Article 2 power to dismiss a trainee who the director said had “exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage” while working in Los Angeles, where the trainee had been assigned during the Biden administration.

Although the letter did not cite a specific infraction, three people familiar with the incident told MSNBC the trainee was fired for displaying a pride flag on their desk.

Under previous administrations, displaying a pride flag at one’s desk would not violate any FBI policy, two bureau veterans told CNN. But since entering office, Trump has taken significant efforts to eradicate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and to make it easier to discriminate in the workplace—summoning a flurry of lawsuits.

And federal employees have responded in kind. One person told MSNBC that FBI agents had warned colleagues after Trump entered office that the president’s loyalists in the bureau were searching through internal files for lists of LGBTQ employees. Even before Trump’s inauguration, agents and prosecutors warned one another to be careful about revealing their sexual orientation or support for the LGBTQ+ community to their new superiors.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that he had “no problem” with banning the progressive pride flag, which includes the colors of the transgender flag, after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend claimed that “a lot of people are very threatened” by it. Wednesday’s firing comes as members of the Trump administration escalate rhetoric baselessly linking the transgender community to political violence, including a campaign for the FBI to adopt a new designation of “transgender ideology-inspired violence and extremism.”

Lawyer Alejandra Caraballo recently warned that under Trump, anything “as innocuous as a pride flag can cause a federal investigation now or people to lose their jobs.… The spectacle is there to create fear in everyone else that they need to comply or they are next.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Officials Secretly Worried Democrats Have a Point on Shutdown

The White House is wringing its hands over the health care fight at the center of the government shutdown.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s projected strength during the government shutdown is belied by a nagging insecurity, reports The Wall Street Journal: that the Democratic health care concerns that set off the affair are well founded.

The government shut down this week after the GOP refused several Democratic demands, chief among them extending Affordable Care Act premium subsidies currently on track to expire at the end of 2025. Without the subsidies, millions of Americans, many in red-leaning states, would see their health care premiums more than double—initiating a political nightmare for a party hoping to cling onto its weak majority in the House in 2026.

The White House is keenly aware of this. Citing administration officials, the Journal reports that Trump’s advisers are concerned the GOP “will take the blame for allowing healthcare subsidies to expire,” and have “privately acknowledged” that the issue could cause Trump “political headaches.”

White House officials are thus considering proposals to extend the subsidies, according to the Journal, but the president remains undecided on supporting such a plan.

Republican strategists have long warned that the expiration of the subsidies would be a political disaster, with Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio issuing a memo in July that stated: “By broad bipartisan margins, voters want to see the tax credits extended rather than expire at the end of the year, whether in the context of premiums doubling or 5 million families losing their health insurance,” and “this includes solid majorities of Trump voters and swing voters.”

Nonetheless, Trump and his team are reportedly intent on standing strong and refusing to “cave to Democrats’ demands and negotiate while the government is shut down.” The White House, the Journal reports, still believes it has “the upper hand” in the ongoing shutdown.

But beyond the looming health care issue, early polling indicates that—despite the Trump administration’s sombrero memes and legally dubious use of federal agencies’ websites to villanize “radical left” Democrats—Americans blame Republicans more than Democrats for the shutdown.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“Band-Aid”: Soybean Farmers Warn Trump Has Screwed Them Beyond Saving

Donald Trump’s bailout for farmers won’t be enough.

A farmer holds their phone while looking out at a soybean field
Ben Brewer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even a government bailout won’t undo the damage that Donald Trump’s tariffs have wreaked on America’s soybean farmers.

The president reiterated Wednesday that he intended to use the country’s supposed tariff money to subsidize American soybean farmers. Trump initially suggested the same idea last week, though he mixed up “billions” and “millions” in recounting how much money would amount to actual aid.

But speaking with CNN Thursday, American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland said that a bailout wouldn’t be the golden ticket that Trump has made it out to be, as American farmers still need a market to sell their products.

“Right now, our largest export market in China is a zero buyer,” Ragland said. “They buy as many soybeans as all of our other export markets combined. And right now, with them having not entered into purchase U.S. soybeans, it is hurting prices and it is causing lots of uncertainty as a whole.”

Soybeans are the largest agricultural product that is exported from the United States, with the most beans grown in Illinois. The U.S. has been the number one supplier of soybeans to China.

“Government payments and programs never make farmers’ bottom line whole. It will oftentimes serve as a Band-Aid on a wound,” Ragland, a soybean farmer himself, told CNN. “What we need is markets and opportunity so we can actually make a profit and recoup the large investment that farmers have made.”

The Trump administration appears fond of bailouts. The White House is currently working out the kinks in a multibillion-dollar lifeline to Argentina in an apparent effort to make that country great again too. But after widespread reporting that the South American nation had replaced the U.S. as China’s soybean supplier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the cash infusion had become a “credit swap line.”

Farmers may have avoided these difficult times altogether if Trump had never instituted his aggressive tariff plan to begin with. Tensions between the Trump administration and Beijing have practically halted trade with China, nixing a crucial market for American farmers.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Apple Caves to Pam Bondi and Takes Down ICE Tracking Apps

Apple has once again quietly accepted the Trump administration’s demands.

Attorney General Pam Bondi smiles slightly.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Apple has taken down apps that alert people to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in their area after pressure from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The primary ICE tracking app, ICEBlock, was intended to “keep people safe” in the midst of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. But Bondi saw it differently, arguing that it placed already masked ICE officers in danger.

“We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store—and Apple did so,” Bondi said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed. This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe.”

Now, thanks to Apple once again bowing down to the Trump administration, its users will have to resort to other measures if they want to know where ICE is or may be.

Tracking apps were blamed after last month’s attack on an ICE facility in Texas that killed two detainees. ICEBlock’s founder, Joshua Aaron, was unconvinced.

“You don’t need to use an app to tell you where an ICE agent is when you’re aiming at an ICE detention facility. Everybody knows that’s where ICE agents are,” he told the BBC.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Posts New Weird AI Video of Jeffries Instead of Ending Shutdown

Donald Trump’s latest AI slop video is one of his dumbest yet.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s obsession with posting AI slop to mock House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has reached a new low.

Amid an ongoing government shutdown, Trump posted a computer-generated video on Truth Social Thursday night that showed him sitting across from Jeffries in the Oval Office, with two red “Trump 2028” hats sitting on the desk between them.

That initial image was from the president’s meeting with Democratic leaders earlier this week, in which Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had drawn a hard line over cutting funding for health care subsidies.

The new image Trump shared sprang to life as he tossed a third red hat onto Jeffries’s head, and then pointed and laughed like a petulant child. In the background, the Village People’s “YMCA” could be heard, a favorite of Trump’s.

The AI-generated video managed to evaporate any trace of nuance from the fruitless meeting that the president had transformed into a photo op to highlight his power, which he clearly views as limitless. Clearly, one cannot actually expect any good-faith negotiations from such a witless bully.

This week, Trump has been posting a storm of AI-generated videos to mock Jeffries, hounding him with racist memes and inspiring other Republicans to join in. Weirdly, Trump seems to have no problem posting AI deepfakes of himself—images of the president have a tendency to feel surreal, even when they’re legitimate—but in some cases, it appears that the commander in chief can’t tell the videos aren’t actually real until it’s too late.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Republican Candidate in Virginia Caught in Tumblr Nazi Porn Scandal

John Reid has found himself in quite a scandal, as others call on him to resign from the race.

Virginia Republican candidate for Lt. Gov. John Reid speaks with a mic in his hand.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

You may recall the Nazi porn scandal that plagued the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina last September. For the second year in a row, the cooler months have ushered in a Republican Nazi porn scandal, this time beleaguering a candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia.

Republican nominee John Reid faces fresh scrutiny surrounding a Tumblr blog, allegedly linked to him, that contained pornographic content. Reid denies ownership of the profile, which has the same username as other social media accounts of his: “JRDeux.”

It was previously reported that “JRDeux” reposted users’ photos that, per The Washington Post, ranged “from explicit photos of male genitalia to images typical of a racy underwear ad.” When that news broke, Reid, who is gay, persisted with his campaign despite Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin urging him to drop out.

On Wednesday, American Journal News unearthed additional details about the “JRDeux” Tumblr profile. In October 2015, the blog reposted an image of “a male college student in underwear,” which was published by a Nazi fetish account with a racial slur in its username; it contained the phrase “obedient n—.”

The user described himself as a “subservient n— who knows his place in society” and who was seeking “superior white men” in the Washington, D.C., area. According to American Journal News, the Nazi fetish account also posted sexual images including swastikas and white supremacist slogans, but “JRDeux” only shared the one underwear post.

“JRDeux” also shared posts from an account called “slaveandy,” devoted to content about sexual slavery.

According to Reid, the whole story was concocted to smear his sexuality.

Virginia Democrats, however, are calling on Reid to suspend his campaign.

“The accounts that Reid appears to have promoted and engaged with are full of hateful, racist, bigoted imagery,” said Virginia Delegate Mike Jones. “John Reid’s track record shows he is comfortable with white supremacy. Now, it looks like he’s fine with it showing up on his social media feed.”

“The news of the racist, antisemitic online content linked to John Reid on a social media account is appalling and shameless,” said state Senator Adam Ebbin. “They reveal John Reid has a disturbing level of comfort with disgusting, dehumanizing ideologies.”

The scandal echoes that which dashed the 2024 gubernatorial campaign of former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. Last year, CNN reported that an account linked to Robinson had boasted about being a “Black Nazi,” among other shocking posts, on a pornographic forum.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Bari Weiss, Who Thinks Everything Is Woke, Will Be CBS Editor in Chief

Anti-woke, anti-trans, pro-Israel Bari Weiss will soon lead one of the biggest media companies in the U.S.

Bari Weiss speaks while a man (whose face is not pictured) listens to her
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X, and The Free Press

Free-speech grifter Bari Weiss will soon be named editor in chief of CBS News, multiple outlets reported Thursday, and her right-wing, genocide-denying blog The Free Press will be acquired by Paramount Skydance for about $150 million. Paramount will make the official announcement in the coming days.

This move comes soon after CBS was acquired by David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Oracle, of course, recently made headlines for getting control of TikTok’s U.S. assets, as the group’s CEO also seeks to “embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture.”

Weiss gained notoriety for her controversial exit from The New York Times in 2020, when she claimed she was targeted by her co-workers for being insufficiently woke after she defended a grotesque and incendiary op-ed from Senator Tom Cotton urging President Trump to use the military against Black Lives Matter protesters. She took that momentum all the way to establishing The Free Press, becoming a symbol for right-wingers who are more afraid of people of color, LGBTQ folk (and trans people specifically), and student protesters than they are of President Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Weiss’s The Free Press notably recently made headlines for a repugnant, cruel attempt at a “gotcha” article claiming that viral images of gaunt, malnourished Palestinian children in Gaza should actually be disregarded as pro-Hamas propaganda because the children pictured already had preexisting conditions like cerebral palsy—as if that in any way explained their starvation. If anything, as most people pointed out, Israel’s genocide only exacerbated their health conditions.

Now Weiss, who wants to be a martyr in the woke wars and who oversaw countless stories denying the suffering of Palestinians, will be in control of one of the country’s largest media conglomerates, as the larger media landscape shifts rightward.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Only One Mexican American GOP Rep Has Commented on Trump’s Racist Meme

Mexican American Republicans in Congress are largely silent as their party keeps sharing sombrero memes, following the president’s cue.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Anna Paulina Luna

Mexican American GOP lawmakers have been largely silent on MAGA’s sombrero memes this week.

President Donald Trump on Monday shared a video featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Truth Social, using AI to depict Jeffries wearing a mustache and sombrero while mariachi music plays and Schumer trashes Democrats.

The president’s allies (including the official Republican Party) have gleefully seized on the absurd video, making and sharing their own memes of Democratic lawmakers in sombreros. Some Latino advocacy groups have condemned Trump for using stereotypes to demean Mexicans.

But most Mexican American Republicans in Congress—Representatives Brian Mast, Tony Gonzales, David Valadao, Juan Ciscomani, Monica De La Cruz, and Gabe Evans—have not addressed the memes publicly as of this writing Thursday afternoon.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna is the only Mexican American Republican to comment on the meme, and in fact, she can’t seem to stop. The Florida representative has even changed the profile picture on her congressional X account to a portrait of herself in a digitally added sombrero.

Luna dismissed “fake outrage” over the memes on Wednesday, and later told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the joke inspired her to purchase red sombreros for Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

On Wednesday evening, Luna shared a photoshopped picture of JD Vance donning a sombrero and mustache. On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself, Vance, and Jeffries in sombreros, asking her followers, “Who wore it better?”

X screenshot Rep. Anna Paulina Luna @RepLuna Who wore it better? 😂 (photos of Anna Paulina Luna, JD Vance, and Hakeem Jeffries all wearing digitally added sombreros)

On the Democratic side of the aisle, many members of Congress of Mexican descent have reacted to the memes.

Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Teresa Leger Fernández seized on the moment to criticize Trump’s childish posting habits and pin blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Republicans.

“Democrats came to the White House to keep the government open. The President answered with a racist AI video,” Padilla wrote on X. “Anyone searching for an answer on who owns this shutdown—look no further.”

Fernández accused Trump of “acting like a 6-year-old,” saying, “The problem is that when he acts like a 6-year-old, it’s not like you can just get mad at him and say, ‘Stop drawing mustaches on people.’ People will die because of their decisions.”

Representative Jimmy Gomez responded to the memes with an AI-generated movie poster featuring Donald Trump and the late notorious sex criminal—and former Trump associate—Jeffrey Epstein. “Every time Donald Trump puts up a racist AI generated video of Hakeem Jefferies or any of my colleagues, I’ll put [up] a new movie poster about Trump and Epstein,” he wrote.

Senator Ruben Gallego responded to Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s sombrero meme by highlighting the 2021 scandal in which the Texas senator took a trip to Cancún, Mexico, while a winter storm left millions of his constituents freezing without power and heat.

Posting an image of Cruz in the airport—with a photoshopped sombrero and mustache, of course—Gallego wrote, “Cancun Cruz knows a thing or two about Mexico and a lot about raising health care costs for 24 million Americans.”

X screenshot Ruben Gallego @RubenGallego Cancun Cruz knows a thing or two about Mexico and a lot about raising health care costs for 24 million Americans (photo of Ted Cruz dragging his carry-on luggage at the airport, with a fake sombrero and mustache)
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington