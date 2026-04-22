MAGA Loses It as Trump’s Redistricting Plot Backfires

Republican politicians also went into hysterics, with House Speaker Mike Johnson accusing Democrats of showing “how far they will go to break the law, ‘wage warfare,’ and disenfranchise millions of voters in order to force their unwanted, radical agenda down the throats of every American.”

Former Trump Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin took a shot at President Obama, who had thanked Virginia voters for “showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back.”

“Disenfranchising millions of voters and forcing 45% of Virginians to be represented by 1 congressional district and 55% represented by 10 is now ‘standing up for Democracy.’ Is that ‘equity’?” McLaughlin complained on X. “What a farce.”