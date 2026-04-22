MAGA Loses It as Trump’s Redistricting Plot Backfires
Republicans are disturbed they’re losing the fight they started, following a major win in Virginia.
Virginians voted Tuesday to redraw their state’s congressional map, approving a ballot measure to give Democrats as many as four additional seats. Republicans are flipping their lids.
Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham called the result a “Total travesty!!” on X, while MAGA pundit Juanita Broaddrick said, “No fucking way this is legit.” Right-wing troll Phillip Buchanan, known as Catturd on X, said, “What a fcking joke.”
Republican politicians also went into hysterics, with House Speaker Mike Johnson accusing Democrats of showing “how far they will go to break the law, ‘wage warfare,’ and disenfranchise millions of voters in order to force their unwanted, radical agenda down the throats of every American.”
Former Trump Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin took a shot at President Obama, who had thanked Virginia voters for “showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back.”
“Disenfranchising millions of voters and forcing 45% of Virginians to be represented by 1 congressional district and 55% represented by 10 is now ‘standing up for Democracy.’ Is that ‘equity’?” McLaughlin complained on X. “What a farce.”
Islamophobe and Donald Trump confidant Laura Loomer also blamed Obama.
“Democrats are stealing Virginia, compliments of Barack Hussein,” Loomer posted. “Virginia is about to become uninhabitable.”
Conservatives started this fight last year when Trump started pushing Republican-led states to redistrict in order to save his neck from a Democratic Congress. Trump said that Texas Republicans were “entitled to five more seats,” and the state’s GOP obliged. Republicans in Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio all followed suit.
Democrats fired back first in California, and now they have won a 51–49 percent vote in Virginia in a rebuke to Trump and the Republican Party. The GOP can cry disenfranchisement and gerrymandering all they want, but they have only themselves to blame, and Democrats now have a much stronger chance of retaking Congress in November’s midterm elections.