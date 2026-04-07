New DHS Secretary Threatens to Sabotage America’s Biggest Airports
Markwayne Mullin has a plan to go after airports in “sanctuary cities.”
New Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wants to punish “sanctuary cities” for refusing to cooperate with Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda by stripping them of customs and immigration services.
Mullin floated the idea in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier Monday night, saying that he believes “sanctuary cities is not lawful.”
“Some of these cities have international airports. If they’re a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city? Seriously, if they’re a sanctuary city, and they’re receiving international flights, and we’re asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out the airport, they’re not going to enforce immigration policy?” Mullin said.
“So, you’re saying that big cities that are sanctuary cities that have a big airport, they might lose their customs?” Baier replied.
“Well, I’m saying we’re gonna have to start prioritizing things at some point,” Mullin said, blaming Democrats for shutting down Customs and Border Protection. “Who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? I’m going to have to be forced to make hard decisions. Who’s willing to work with us and partner with us?”
Such a move would be catastrophic for the busiest airports in the U.S., such as those in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, and cause major disruptions in international travel. Several commentators on social media pointed out that this could tank the economy and would be catastrophic ahead of the World Cup this summer.
Removing customs processing from cities deemed hostile to Trump’s agenda would likely be met with immediate lawsuits and an outcry from most Americans, not just over the economic impact but also because people who don’t live near these airports often depend on them for connecting flights. If the security lines are bad at airports now with the partial government shutdown, removing customs processing would only make them exponentially worse. If this is how Mullin’s tenure at DHS is beginning, we’re about to see a whole new level of incompetence from the Trump administration.