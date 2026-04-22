Trump Approval Tanks—With One Major Warning Sign From Republicans
A new poll shows how Republicans are turning against Trump.
Brutal new polling from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that nearly half of Republicans disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the cost of living crisis, one of his major campaign promises.
While 47 percent of Republicans as a whole disapprove of the cost of living, the numbers split even further by age. Forty percent of older GOP voters disapprove of his affordability handling, while a whopping 60 percent of Republicans under 45 disapprove. All of these numbers are down from recent months, suggesting deep internal disapproval among the people most critical to getting Trump back into office.
While his overall approval rating is still at 67 percent among Republicans, the frustration with cost of living is still a major warning sign for the party ahead of November’s elections.
Meanwhile, the rest of America is turning on Trump as gas prices rise and a new endless war appears to be underway. The president’s overall approval rating continues to be abysmal, at just 33 percent across the board. His economic job approval is at 30 percent—down eight points from last month—and 68 percent of respondents disapprove of how he’s handled the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran and Lebanon.
While Trump rants about ballrooms and sends the market into whiplash with his Truth Social posts, millions of Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities, and getting tired of it. Midterms are in eight months.