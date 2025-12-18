Trump Media Announces Alarming Merger With Nuclear Fusion Firm
Trump Media is going nuclear.
Donald Trump’s social media company is now going to get into fusion power.
Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, announced Thursday that it’s pursuing a $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies, which says it is building “the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant” to power the data centers that support artificial intelligence.
Shareholders from each company will own 50 percent of the new entity as a result of the deal, which the companies say will be completed in mid-2026. TAE is backed by Google and oil giant Chevron, while Trump Media continues to struggle to make money. The social media venture reported sales of $927,900 from June to September 30, down from $1.01 million in the same period last year. It also lost $54.8 million during that period, an increase from $19.2 million last year.
Cow enthusiast and former Representative Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media, bragged about the deal in a statement.
“Trump Media & Technology Group built uncancellable infrastructure to secure free expression online for Americans, and now we’re taking a big step forward toward a revolutionary technology that will cement America’s global energy dominance for generations,” Nunes said. “Fusion power will be the most dramatic energy breakthrough since the onset of commercial nuclear energy in the 1950s—an innovation that will lower energy prices, boost supply, ensure America’s A.I.-supremacy, revive our manufacturing base and bolster national defense.”
The merger would lead to one of the first publicly traded nuclear fusion companies, according to the news release.
The move is somewhat confusing, the only explanation being that Trump wants to capitalize on power generation connected to the AI boom. Fusion power itself is still unproven and unrealized, with scientists still unable to generate more power than they use for the process. But Trump, having already used his social media company to go big on cryptocurrency, seems to see dollar signs in something slightly more tangible in fusion power. Does this mean that supporting this impractical technology will soon become government policy?