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Trump, 79, Makes Wild Error While Warning Supreme Court Justice Alito

The president doesn’t seem to remember what happened to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump speaking into a mic outdoors
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During an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump was unable to remember when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died—once again raising questions about the president’s mental acuity.

“Look at [what] happens to Justice Ginsburg. She was not exactly a young woman. The election was taken. They had a Democrat who could’ve appointed a liberal justice—and the liberals do stick together, that’s one thing about those justices, they stick together like glue, not like the Republicans,” Trump said in an interview that aired on Wednesday morning. “But she decided that she was gonna live forever, and about two minutes after the election, she went out. And I got to appoint somebody.… She really hurt herself within the Democrat Party.”

Trump is very wrong here. Ginsburg died in September 2020, well before the general election, and he replaced her with Amy Coney Barrett before his 2020 election loss, which went directly against Ginsburg’s dying wish.

Trump shared the factually incorrect story in response to a question about the possibility of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, 76, stepping down while Republicans still control the Senate—appearing to warn the justice that his time is at an end.

The flub is a cherry on top of what has been an absolutely awful few weeks for Trump’s mental fitness, and it’s only Wednesday. From his weird AI posts depicting himself as or with Jesus Christ, to saying the pope is “weak on crime,” to threatening to wipe out an entire civilization, the president seems to be unraveling at a faster rate than usual.

It’s shocking that Trump could even forget Ginsburg’s death. His raw, cinematic reaction to it on an airport tarmac—with Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” playing in the background—was perhaps one of the most iconic moments of his first term.

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Extremist Trump Adviser Scheming to Get Top Counterterrorism Gig

Sebastian Gorka has led Donald Trump’s push to classify leftist groups as domestic terrorists.

Sebastian Gorka frowns and stands with his arms crossed during an event at the White House
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Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka is angling to become the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Gorka, a former Breitbart News editor and conservative radio personality, has served as a deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council since January 2025.

The London-born Hungarian has been a fixture in Donald Trump’s inner circle since 2017, though his appointment to Trump’s first administration came as a surprise to many in his field. Gorka had previously been known for his extremist Islamophobic views, which relegated him to the fringes of Washington. Even during Trump’s first term, Gorka’s work was stunted after he failed to obtain the security clearance necessary to actually work on national security issues.

The position at the National Counterterrorism Center has been open since Joe Kent resigned last month over the war in Iran. In his exit letter, Kent argued that Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the U.S., and that there was no available intel suggesting that Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Gorka does not agree. Last month, he told the Council on Foreign Relations that he believed Operation Epic Fury would “solve perhaps the most trenchant and strategic terrorist threat the world faces today.”

Four people familiar with Gorka’s potential political ascension told The Washington Post Wednesday that it would give him “broad powers over the country’s vast counterterrorism apparatus.”

His influence could make the country a hostile place for anyone the administration deems a leftist. At the National Security Council, Gorka has advocated to expand the definition of terrorist threats to include far-left groups. His work bore a result: In September, the White House branded antifa—a catchall for self-described antifascists—a terrorist organization. The executive order deemed antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” although the Post reported that no such label exists in federal law.

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Trump Humiliatingly Fact-Checked on Nutso Claim About Economy

Donald Trump’s words didn’t match the news graphic right next to his face in a television interview.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking on an airport tarmac
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump revealed just how delusional he is about the economy.

Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Wednesday morning, Trump dodged a question about his “top priorities for the economy” for the rest of the year, insisting that the economy was already in great shape.

“To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark, which everyone said couldn’t happen in four years. I did it in one year. I hit the 7,000 S&P mark in less than one year,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Now we have to do a little bit of a turn, a detour, to a place called Iran, and we have to stop them from ever having a nuclear weapon.’”

Unfortunately, Trump’s words were undercut by the Fox Business chyron, which displayed in glaring red and white graphics that the Dow Jones Industrial Average
wasn’t in great shape.

The Dow topped 50,000 in February, shortly before the launch of the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign in Iran caused it to crater, obliterating nearly all the growth Trump had seen during his first year. In the past several weeks, the Dow has gone back up, but the Fox Business graphic located just inches from Trump’s face revealed that the Dow futures market predicted that that level would drop yet again.

Trump insisted that the stock market was “almost as good as it was two months ago,” and that he was pleasantly surprised that oil was selling for $92 per barrel, saying that many had predicted it would be closer to $200.

But Trump’s assertion that the Dow is somehow the most important economic indicator is nothing short of delusional. Gas prices and inflation are up; employment and consumer sentiment are down. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval on the economy has hit a career low. How does he plan to address this? He doesn’t.

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Fresh Off AI Jesus Scandal, Trump Posts Another Crazy Jesus Photo

President Trump has no problem conflating himself with Jesus.

Donald Trump raises a fist while walking on an airport tarmac
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is once again posting boomer Jesus slop on Truth Social. 

The president posted a screenshot of an image of him with Jesus Christ just days after coming under fire for making a post of himself as Jesus Christ. It’s a screenshot from an “Irish for Trump” X account that shows Trump and Jesus in a tender embrace, eyes closed, standing in front of the American flag with a celestial light shining behind them. 

“I was never a religious man,” the random caption reads. “But doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed … that God might be playing his Trump card!” 

Trump Truth Social screenshot of him and Jesus

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” Trump captioned the screenshot. “President DJT.” 

These are the posts your senile uncle with deep religious psychosis posts on Facebook, not the president of the United States.

You’d think that Trump would abandon the Jesus posts after being criticized from all sides for his previous one—and for his strange beef with Pope Leo XIV. But he continues to put up these baffling images. And that caption? What satanic and demonic things has Trump “exposed”? His Cabinet has done more work to further obscure the Epstein files, he dropped an f-bomb on Easter Sunday, and is currently engaged in an illegal war with one of the oldest civilizations on earth.  

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Trump Threatens to Fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell Before His Time Is Up

President Trump started his day by threatening to fire the chair of the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Mel Musto/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

President Trump wants to fire Federal Reserve Jerome Powell next month if he doesn’t step aside upon the end of his term—even if his replacement hasn’t been confirmed yet. 

In an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning, Trump complained about a made-up scandal involving renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters, and said he’d have to fire Powell “if he’s not leaving on time,” as his term ends May 15. But Trump’s replacement, Kevin Warsh, has not been confirmed by the Senate, leaving open the possibility that Powell will stay on as chair “pro tempore,” as regulations state.  

Warsh’s confirmation hearing with the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled for April 21, but his nomination faces opposition from Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who has refused to confirm Warsh until Trump ends his investigation into the Fed chair. Powell himself said last month he would stay on until the investigation ends. 

“I have no intention of leaving the Board until the investigation is well and truly over with transparency and finality,” Powell said. 

Trump has complained about Powell for months because he won’t lower interest rates to the president’s liking. In Wednesday’s interview, Trump still tried to bring up his sham investigation into the Fed’s building renovations, even as it holds up his preferred Fed nominee. 

“Does that mean we stop a probe of a building that I would have done for $25 million that’s going to cost maybe $4 billion? Don’t you think we have to find out what happened there?” Trump told Bartiromo, adding that “it is probably corrupt, but what it really is is incompetent, and we have to show the incompetence of that.” 

This story has been updated.

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Trump Insists Xi Jinping Loves What He’s Doing to Iran

Donald Trump even claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat hug” when they meet in May.

Donald Trump stands outside the Oval Office
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is going soft on China.

The president posted a strange remark about America’s strongest economic adversary on Truth Social early Wednesday, claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat hug” when they see each other next month.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also—And the World,” Trump wrote. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to—far better than anyone else!!!” the president added.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing on May 14 and 15 to reopen trade talks, although this time, the United States does not appear to have the upper hand. Last year, the U.S. president aggressively repositioned the two countries’ trade agreements, imposing enormous tariffs in an attempt to strong-arm China into trade deals that he argued would benefit Americans. Yet foreign policy advisers warn that Trump does not have the leverage to continue that position this time, as the U.S. economy wobbles under whopping gas and oil prices and mass layoffs.

The meeting will be further complicated by reports that China has been cooperating with Iran since at least March 10, sharing military intelligence that includes the locations of U.S. troops and equipment and targeting coordinates. It is not clear why China began distributing intel to Iran, or whether the information exchange was the source of harm to U.S. forces. So far, 13 U.S. service members have died in the war.

China has also conducted cyberattacks against the U.S., and has been selling advanced air defense systems to Iran.

Speaking with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning, Trump explained that his suddenly fuzzy feelings toward Xi were related to a “beautiful letter” that the Chinese president had written him about the reported weapon transfer.

“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that,” Trump said, “and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”

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JD Vance Heckled at Embarrassingly Empty Turning Point USA Event

Safe to say the TPUSA event did not go according to the vice president’s plan.

Vice President JD Vance holds up both hands while speaking during a TPUSA event
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance’s address to a puny crowd at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday night was repeatedly interrupted by an antiwar protester.

Speaking at the University of Georgia, Vance was faced with backlash to Donald Trump’s Middle East policies up close and in person. While local activists expected a large crowd at the event, which was heavily promoted by TPUSA, the 8,000-seat arena venue was only a quarter-full. Videos and photographs of the event posted to X showed thousands of empty seats.

Despite the meager turnout, not everyone in the audience was a fan.

“How can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?” Vance asked, describing the liberation of Europe from the Nazis during World War II—a truly ridiculous analogy to Trump’s reckless war in Iran.

“Jesus Christ does not support genocide!” one audience member shouted.

“I agree, Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide, whoever yelled that out from the dark. He certainly does not,” Vance said.

“Why are you committing genocide in Gaza?” the heckler continued.

The crowd burst into boos at the interruption, and Vance insisted he be allowed to continue his point before he responded. A few minutes later, turning his attention back to the heckler, Vance lied that the Trump administration had ended the killing of Palestinians.

“So, if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don’t you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We’re the administration that solved that problem.”

“You’re killing children!” the heckler shouted. “You’re bombing children!”

Vance claimed that there was more humanitarian aid coming into Gaza now than anytime in the past five years. In reality, Israel is still severely limiting humanitarian aid into Gaza, and has closed all but one border crossing since the start of its military campaign in Iran.

When the U.S. supposedly mediated the end of Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza, the Trump administration turned it into a lucrative real estate deal, while clearing the way for Israel to continue its deadly strikes, oppression, and violent land grabs in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the U.S. and Israel are bombing children: At least 22 schools and 17 health care facilities have been damaged since the beginning of the war, when the U.S. conducted a missile strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab that killed at least 168 children.

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Toddler Forced Back Into ICE Detention After Nearly Dying

A new report reveals just how horrific life is at the Dilley Detention Center.

Two immigrant women and two children walk across a field at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Immigrant women and children walk across a field at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, in August 2019.

An immigrant child detained by ICE with her family in Texas nearly died before receiving medical care.

The New Yorker published a long article Monday about the medical neglect of children under Trump’s draconian immigration crackdown, and the story highlights Amalia, who was detained by ICE with her parents and sent to Texas’s Dilley Immigration Processing Center in December when she was only 18 months old.

At the time, Amalia was a healthy toddler with no known issues. The water at Dilley smelled strange, so her parents, Kheilin Valero Marcano and Stiven Arrieta Prieto, bought bottled water at the center’s commissary for her, despite having no income in detention. (The article noted that nonprofit organizations who work on immigrants’ rights, such as Human Rights First and RAICIES, have found that families detained at Dilley say the water there is “unclean, foul-smelling, and causes stomachaches.”)

Marcano also said that one child found a bug in her food in the facility’s cafeteria, leading other kids not to want to eat. Not long after that, children in the facility began to fall sick, including Amalia. In January, Amalia developed a high fever, and at the facility’s clinic, Amalia was given ibuprofen and her parents were told the fever was “good, because it means she’s fighting off a virus.”

But after two weeks, the fever persisted, and Amalia started vomiting and having diarrhea. Going back to Dilley’s medical clinic didn’t help, as Marcano told The New Yorker she waited in line on eight different occasions without her concerns being addressed. Marcano at one point gave Amalia a cold bath to try to lower her temperature, only for her daughter to pass out. She went to the clinic and shouted, “Are you going to watch my baby die in my arms?”

A few days later, the facility’s clinic measured Amalia’s blood-oxygen saturation levels, which are supposed to be between 95 percent and 100 percent for a healthy person. Amalia’s were in the low 50s, a level so low that it can kill off parts of the brain. This was enough for ICE to allow Amalia to be sent to a local hospital, and eventually a larger hospital in San Antonio, where she was diagnosed with Covid-19, RSV, bronchitis, pneumonia, and an ear infection. She got supplemental oxygen and intensive care.

Even in the hospital, ICE agents constantly supervised Marcano and Amalia, writing down when she spoke with the nurses, and even getting upset when nurses gave her a bag of clothes and hygiene items. After 10 days in the hospital, the pair were sent back to Dilley, and Amalia was prescribed a medicine to be administered by nebulizer, which her mom said was confiscated by agents.

Amalia and her family were released after 57 days in detention without Amalia’s birth certificate, her vaccination records, or the medication. Her story later showed up in a congressional hearing with then–Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March. But as the article states, Amalia was one of many children suffering from medical neglect in ICE custody, most of whom we will likely never learn about.

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Trump Rages as His Favorite Far-Right Leader Turns Against Him

President Trump is fuming as Italy’s prime minister scorns him—and Israel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni crosses her arms
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is no longer on Donald Trump’s good side after criticizing his remarks against Pope Leo XIV.

On Tuesday, responding to Meloni’s comment the day before, Trump told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he was “shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong.”

Meloni had said it was “unacceptable” that Trump called the pope “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy.”

“The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and proper that he call for peace and condemn all forms of war,” Meloni said in a statement. Trump told the newspaper that “it’s her who’s unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.”

The war in Iran is unpopular in Italy, and Meloni announced on Tuesday that her government has suspended a defense cooperation agreement with Israel. Italy’s continued refusal to join the war has left Trump fuming.

“They pay the highest energy costs in the world and are not even ready to fight for the Strait of Hormuz.… They depend on Donald Trump ​to keep it open,” Trump said.

Almost 80 percent of Italians say they are Catholic, and Vatican City, where the Catholic Church is headquartered and where the pope lives, is located entirely within the Italian city of Rome. The pope opposes the war in Iran, and told reporters on Monday, “Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent ‌people ⁠are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way to do this.”

A report last week revealed that the Department of Defense had threatened the pope in January after he criticized increased U.S. militarism during his yearly address. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby summoned the Vatican’s U.S. representative, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, and told him that “the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.”

That appears to have caused a ripple effect leading to Trump feuding with both the American-born pope and a right-wing leader whom he used to count as a close ally. Considering Trump’s penchant for refusing to admit when he’s wrong, U.S. relations with both the pope and Italy may be strained for some time.

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Swalwell and Gonzales Officially Resign Before Being Forced Out

The Democratic and Republican representatives have each resigned amid sexual assault allegations against them.

Splitscreen of Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales
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From left, Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell and Republican Representative Tony Gonzales both resigned from Congress on Tuesday. 

Both lawmakers were facing House Ethics investigations into sexual assault allegations against them.  Gonzales, whose resignation will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, was accused of sexual misconduct with women who worked for him, including a staffer who later died by suicide. Swalwell resigned merely an hour after yet another woman, Lonna Drewes, came forward and said she was raped by him in 2018 in an incident that made her think she died.

“I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions after meeting him socially. He offered me connections to further my software company, and I also had an interest in local politics. He invited me to two public events. I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend,” Drewes said on Tuesday afternoon. “On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink. I only had ONE glass of wine. He—we were supposed to go to a political event and he said he needed to get paperwork from his hotel room. When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated and I couldn’t move my arms or my body. He raped me. And he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity, although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed this all to the people closest to me.”

”My delay in taking action against Eric was driven by fear, not doubt. Fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family law enforcement ties. I have never doubted what happened, I stand with the other women WHO have come forward. And I will be making a report to law enforcement shortly with my attorneys.”

Swalwell—who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women—was a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, and Gonzales was actively running for reelection for the House. Now they are both out of a job.  

This story has been updated. 

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