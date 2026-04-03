The Supreme Court Might Still Screw Up Birthright Citizenship

Even for the remaining seven justices, it is hard to trust that they will get things right even if they vote against the Trump administration. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, for example, has a recurring habit of writing concurring opinions that telegraph how he might decide future cases involving similar issues to the one before him. This is not unusual: More than a few justices occasionally write separately to say that they would like the court to visit or revisit a certain legal question, which signals lawyers and plaintiffs to raise it in future petitions.

What sets Kavanaugh apart is his lack of what one might variously describe as guile, subtlety, or judicial propriety. When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, he wrote a lengthy concurring opinion where he drew a line against interstate travel bans to obtain the procedure. He then joined the court’s landmark Second Amendment decision that laid out a much more restrictive test on gun restrictions, only to opine separately on a wide range of restrictions that he would vote to uphold.

Sometimes these concurring opinions have drastic consequences. In 2023, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the court’s three liberals in a racial gerrymandering case that required Alabama to draw a second majority-Black congressional district. At the same time, however, he wrote a concurring opinion that questioned whether the Voting Rights Act could require “race-based redistricting” to remedy racial gerrymandering without violating the equal protection clause. The Supreme Court will likely answer “no,” with Kavanaugh’s help, when it decides Louisiana v. Callais later this term. That would defang what’s left of the Voting Rights Act and give states a freer hand to suppress minority electoral power in Congress.