Trump Has Mindblowing Reaction to Insider Trading on Maduro Capture

But Donald Trump practically shrugged off the illegal activity while speaking with reporters Thursday evening, suggesting to the room that there was no issue with making extra cash off of insider knowledge so long as he was betting on the U.S. to win.

“Mr. President, apparently there was a special forces soldier involved in the capture of [Maduro] who was arrested by federal authorities today on suspicion of insider trading and betting on Polymarket,” started a reporter. “Are you concerned that federal employees are betting on these reduction markets and potentially getting rich?”

“Well, I don’t know about it,” Trump said, taking a long pause. “Was he betting that they would get him or they wouldn’t get him?”