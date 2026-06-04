Confessions of an Exploited Pop Star

Wuehle is the only writer I would trust to write a spellbinding novel inspired by both the life of (and conspiracy theories surrounding) Britney Spears and the writings of Karl Marx. (Wuehle uses a quote from Marx’s essay “Estranged Labour” as an epigraph for the novel.) Her 2022 novel, Monarch, expertly surveyed the pitfalls of Y2K-era young womanhood, as it followed a former beauty queen’s realization that she had been programmed as a sleeper agent in an offshoot of Project MKUltra. Along the way, Monarch picked apart the greatest misogynistic hits of 1990s true crime pop culture—Lorena Bobbitt, Nicole Brown Simpson, and JonBenét Ramsey all feature in the beauty queen’s realizations about her past. Wuehle has continued her critiques of the power structures that underlie pop culture in her brilliant Substack newsletter “Bimbo Summit,” which takes its name from the 2006 front-page New York Post headline that accompanied a paparazzi shot of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan piled together in the front seat of a car. Ultranatural remixes that infamous tabloid moment and others as ominous beats in a cursed tale, gasps for freedom that only ever result in more intense scrutiny of Love’s every move by her handlers and the press.

Ultranatural is the story of a woman fighting to reclaim herself by seeking to reconnect with the only person who ever really saw her.

But the novel is not all misery—in fact, Lacey tells us as much in the opening lines: “Most stories are tragedies. This one isn’t, but it does start on the stone steps of an abandoned asylum for the insane.” At the core of the novel is her friendship with Carrie-Anne, with whom she hung out on those steps as a kid, writing lyrics and singing. It was Carrie-Anne who lit Lacey’s path out of Athens, Ohio, and Carrie-Anne who remains her only true link back. Framed with desperate, emoji-laden messages to Carrie-Anne, Ultranatural is the story of a woman fighting to reclaim herself by seeking to reconnect with the only person who ever really saw her.



The abandoned asylum had great acoustics, which is why Lacey and Carrie-Anne chose to rehearse there for their auditions for Newland Academy, a private performing-arts high school in Virginia that Carrie-Anne found on the internet. Through the girls’ intense relationship, Wuehle explores the disjuncture between art and commerce and how Lacey, in her desperation to escape Appalachia, falls into the trap of worshipping the latter. Wuehle makes Lacey’s fervent need to get out more than understandable; her Athens is a place where employment opportunities range from $7.50 an hour part-time work at the Sonic Drive-In to stripping at the Golden Horseshoe, where the male owners arbitrarily raise the price of renting pole time, outpacing tips. The Golden Horseshoe is where Carrie-Anne’s sister Austina works after graduating from Prairie High, where she had been the star of the track team; when she rebuffed her handsy coach, she lost his support for college track scholarships.