Elizabeth Warren Warns Trump’s Plot to Take Over Fed Isn’t Finished
The Democratic senator says it’s too early to celebrate the Justice Department’s decision to end its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks that anyone celebrating the Trump administration ending its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is “fooling themselves.”
On Friday, the Justice Department announced it would be dropping its targeted, flimsy investigation into Powell, who has been under threat of termination from President Trump for months due to his refusal to lower interest rates. But Warren doesn’t see the move as an admission of defeat—rather, as a brazen attempt to expedite the nomination of Powell’s replacement, Kevin Warsh, who is seen as much more favorable to the Trump administration. Just this week, Warsh avoided questions in a congressional hearing about his financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein and whether Trump spoke to him about lowering interest rates.
“This is just an attempt to clear the path for Senate Republicans to install President Trump’s sock puppet Kevin Warsh as Fed Chair,” Warren wrote in a statement on Friday. “Let’s be clear what the Justice Department announced today: they threatened to restart the bogus criminal investigation into Fed Chair Powell at any time while failing to drop their ridiculous criminal probe against Governor Cook.”
The DOJ’s decision to end the investigation follows Republican Senator Thom Tillis’s refusal to confirm Warsh as the next Fed chair “until this legal matter is fully resolved.”
“Anyone who believes Donald Trump’s corrupt scheme to take over the Fed is over is fooling themselves,” Warren continued. “The Senate should not proceed with the nomination of Kevin Warsh.”