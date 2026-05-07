ICE Arrests Disney Cruise Staff in Child Porn Investigation
Nearly 30 staffers were detained as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation material.
Nearly 30 crew members aboard a Disney Magic cruise were detained by ICE after the ship docked in San Diego late last month, according to immigrant rights groups. The federal agents “stormed onto the vessel” following the five-day trip, wrote The Independent on Wednesday.
The arrests were part of a sprawling investigation into child sexual exploitation material (CSEM), according to ICE.
“After boarding the vessel and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal, and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed that 27 of the 28 subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child pornography,” ICE told The Independent in a statement.
The harbor police department told a local NBC outlet it had no part in the raid.
Two days after the raid on the Disney cruise, immigrant rights groups said four crewmembers aboard the MV Zandaam, operated by Holland America, were captured by ICE.
“This is not an isolated incident,” Benjamin Prado of the advocacy group Unión del Barrio said at the Tuesday news conference. “It has become a growing pattern, not only here in San Diego, but throughout this country.”
Prado alleged that the crewmembers were being denied due process and access to their national consulates, crimes the Trump administration has been accused of before.
This story has been updated.