Trump Embarrasses His Own Officials as He Ditches Latest Iran Plan
President Trump has abandoned his own plan to fix the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, much to the surprise of his Cabinet.
President Trump’s about-face on Iran caught his Cabinet members off guard.
Trump announced Tuesday evening that he was pausing “Project Freedom,” his plan for U.S. Navy ships to escort other vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz, for a “short period of time” in order to help negotiations with Iran.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said that “we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
But only hours before, administration officials were publicly explaining and praising the plan.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio each touted the idea to reopen the strait in press conferences earlier in the day on Tuesday.
“Two U.S. commercial ships, along with American destroyers, have already safely transited the Strait, showing the lane is clear. We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the Strait. They do not,” Hegseth said, claiming that “hundreds more ships from nations around the world are lining up” to leave the strait with U.S. help.
“We maintain the upper hand, and Project Freedom only strengthens that hand,” Hegseth added, only for Trump to shelve the plan hours later.
At a different press conference, Rubio said the plan was key to ending the war with Iran.
“Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation,” Rubio said. “We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What the president would prefer is a deal.”
Rubio said that Project Freedom would be offensive, and that the U.S. would not fire at Iran “unless we’re shot at.”
But yet again, Trump has changed his mind and hung his surrogates out to dry. The fate of the Iran war continues to be uncertain as the president claims that the war is over, yet swings between offering threats and new updates in negotiations.