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Trump Team Privately Panicking Over Elections Disaster He Created

The Trump administration knows that Americans will blame him for skyrocketing prices.

Donald Trump walking in the White House
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is in panic mode as jet fuel prices continue to soar due to the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran and Lebanon, with the president’s advisers pushing him to end the war before summer, according to The Wall Street Journal

Jet fuel has become twice as expensive since the beginning of the war, and prices show no signs of falling. That’s causing airlines to add billions more in expenses and ticket prices to try to counteract the effects of the war—meaning the consumer will suffer. Skyrocketing fuel prices even caused Spirit Airlines to declare bankruptcy and shut down last week, even though Republicans blame the Biden administration. 

The vast majority of Americans are suffering at the pump, the airport, or both—and they’re correctly blaming it on Trump. Trump and his Cabinet have continuously downplayed the negative impacts the war is having on fuel prices, with the president stating that these high prices are “a very small price to pay for getting rid of a nuclear weapon from people that are really mentally deranged.” Americans don’t see it that way, especially if it means their plans get canceled. If the senseless death, destruction, and displacement in Iran and Lebanon weren’t enough to catalyze people against Trump’s war, paying hundreds of dollars for a vacation ticket might.  

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RFK Jr. Makes It Easier for Kids to Get Skin Cancer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has rolled back restrictions on tanning beds.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands with his hands on the back of Donald Trump's desk chair in the Oval Office. Trump sits in the chair and makes a pouty face
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The future is looking bright for America’s youth—bright orange, that is.

Against the advice of dermatologists everywhere, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cleared a path for children to keep getting their fix at tanning beds across the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

The wellness conspiracist withdrew a proposed Food and Drug Administration rule earlier this year that would have curbed access to the carcinogenic, cancer-causing machines for anyone under the age of 18. The rule would have also required participating adults to sign a waiver acknowledging the health risks of using a man-made tanning device prior to use.

Medical researchers first linked ultraviolet exposure to skin damage in the 1930s, but public health agencies wouldn’t start actively advocating against aggressive U.V. exposure until much later. By the mid-1980s, the FDA was issuing warnings on “tanning pills,” setting formal limits on sunbed exposure, and spreading national public health messages about the “darker side of tanning,” educating the public about the heightened cancer risks related to artificial tanning.

Kennedy has not explicitly made bedside tanning a component of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, but the practice is clearly integral to his lifestyle. The 72-year-old has been spotted frequenting tanning salons around Washington and has been outspoken about their benefits. In the weeks leading up to the 2024 election, Kennedy railed against the FDA’s “war” on “sunshine” (among other wellness industry fixations, such as raw milk, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as miracle Covid cures, and psychedelics).

His fringe ideological acolytes have adopted tanning into their wellness routines, encouraging their own followers to abandon sunscreen and build up their “solar callus”—a newfangled reference to sun tolerance, reported the Los Angeles Times.

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Former DOJ Official Targeted Virginia Democrat to Help Trump

Lindsey Halligan was reportedly trying to charge the Virginia lawmaker long before the FBI raid.

Lindsey Halligan holds a folder while standing next to a large map that says "Gulf of America"
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Lindsey Halligan in the White House in March 2025

The FBI raid on the office of a Virginia state senator Wednesday in Portsmouth, Virginia, was reportedly spurred on by a former Justice Department lawyer who thought it would help Republicans in the midterms.

MS NOW reports that Lindsey Halligan, who was forced to leave the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia earlier this year for being illegally appointed, had been pressuring prosecutors to charge L. Louise Lucas, a leader among Virginia Democrats who pushed for redistricting in the state.

“Louise Lucas is a … fairly prominent legislator in her state, but not known nationally, and the FBI and the Department of Justice have been investigating her for several years—three years, I’m told by a source familiar with the probe—and that investigation has been looking at evidence suggesting that she solicited or accepted bribes,” MS NOW senior investigative correspondent Carol Leonnig said on the network Wednesday.

Leonnig said that according to her source, when Halligan “had been running the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia, she had been pressuring and pushing prosecutors to bring charges against Lucas, believing that that would be important, a high-priority case.”

“I’m told that Halligan believed it would be good for the White House to be able, before the midterms, to accuse a prominent state Democrat in Virginia with bribery,” Leonnig added. “Prosecutors based out of Norfolk were not sure this was the strongest case in the world, but Halligan felt very strongly that it should be pressed.”

The FBI has not yet publicly commented on the reasons for the raid. Lucas is an ally of Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, and gained notoriety on social media for posting memes in support of Virginia’s redistricting effort and going toe-to-toe with Republicans like President Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The raid of her office got instant coverage on Fox News, likely because a senior member of the DOJ, possibly acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, tipped them off. Was Lucas specifically targeted on trumped-up charges?

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Trump Thinks It’s a Compliment to Call People “Animals”

Donald Trump referred to a group of UFC fighters as such, right after one fighter indicated he didn’t like the descriptor.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office. He is flanked by four UFC fighters.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump is insulting his supporters—again.

In the midst of a White House press event Wednesday promoting the executive mansion’s upcoming UFC tournament, mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje attempted to praise the president for normalizing UFC tournaments and humanizing its fighters. Instead, he got sucker-punched by an unexpectedly emotional jab from the man behind the Resolute Desk.

“I’m not sure many know how big of a part you were to the UFC becoming mainstream in the early ’90s, when nobody would let us—no one would believe in us, they thought they were absolute animals, and you gave us a chance to fight in your properties—” Gaethje said, before Trump interjected.

“Well, they were right about that,” Trump chirped.

But the joke was tepidly received.

“Well,” Gaethje said, hanging his head. “Somewhat, somewhat.”

Trump is a lifelong fan of boxing and MMA—so much so that he’s planning to host a UFC tournament on the White House lawn on his birthday, June 14. The main card will pit Gaethje against Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title, and Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. UFC’s parent company, TKO Holdings, has promised that the entire event—which is expected to cost around $60 million—will be funded entirely by the sports organization and come at no cost to taxpayers.

It will be the first UFC event ever hosted at the White House, and while the fight itself may be unprecedented, Trump’s derogatory comments are anything but. Trump has made a career of grifting his supporters, pledging his love for them one moment while backhanding them the next.

Over the course of the last year, Trump has derided his base as “stupid” and “weaklings” for caring about the Epstein files (and Trump’s prominent place in them), suggested that American workers lack skill, and told a bloc of supporters at a senior community in Florida that the crowd likely wouldn’t be able to pass the cognitive exams he had taken to convey his mental acuity. (Trump’s recollections of the tests have called into question whether he actually took them at all, as some of the tests’ creators have said their exams are to check for dementia, not cognitive speed.)

Trump has a history of having a big mouth. Over the course of his political ascent, he has famously referred to women by their genitals, called deceased veterans “suckers” and “losers,” claimed that he loves the “poorly educated,” and said he could get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters, suggesting his base is gullible and blindly loyal.

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Tennessee Republicans Kick Out Democrats as They Vote on New Map

“This is the Republicans’ white power rally,” warned state Senator Gloria Johnson, as protesters shouted down the GOP.

Democratic state Representative Justin Pearson leads a march of demonstrators holding signs like "Hands Off Our Vote."
Madison Thorn/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Democratic state Representative Justin Pearson leads a group of demonstrators against the redrawing of Tennessee’s congressional map to the state Capitol, May 5.

Tennessee Republicans kicked Democratic lawmakers, journalists, and constituents out of a special redistricting session Wednesday as protests over their new congressional map engulfed the state House.

After one round of protests forced Republicans to shut down their meeting, they relocated to a new room, according to The Tennessean, and prevented anyone from entering.

Democratic state Representatives Gloria Johnson and Gabby Salinas were both told to leave the Judiciary Committee meeting as lawmakers discussed the GOP’s new congressional map, which would eliminate Democratic Representative Steve Cohen’s majority-Black Memphis area district and give Republicans a 9–0 majority in the state.

“Well folks, here we are—this special session where the people are yet again being ignored,” Johnson said in a video recorded outside of the meeting room doors, while dozens of chanting protesters raised their voices around her. “I thought I could go in the Senate Committee—they won’t even let me in. I got kicked out. I got kicked out. They are not letting members into committee.... The people were kicked out earlier.

“This is a travesty of justice,” Johnson continued. “If you can get down here, we need you down here fighting with us. Because this is a clear power grab taking away the voice of the people. This is the Republicans’ white power rally.”

Fellow Democrat Justin Pearson was barred from entering the meeting entirely, instead standing in the doorway while Cohen spoke.

The Senate Judiciary Committee later approved the map by a vote of 9–2, pushing it to the wider chamber, where it is expected to pass.

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Kristi Noem Stooge’s Congressional Bid Fails Spectacularly

Madison Sheahan was behind some major screwups during her time at the Department of Homeland Security.

Former ICE deputy Director Madison Sheahan points while speaking during a press conference
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The 29-year-old woman Kristi Noem handpicked to oversee ICE’s billion-dollar budget just lost her nomination bid in an Ohio congressional primary.

Madison Sheahan, a former ICE deputy director, was in third place Wednesday when the Associated Press called the state’s 9th district Republican primary for former state Representative Derek Merrin.

Republican operatives consider Ohio’s 9th district one of the party’s best chances to flip a House seat, The Washington Post reported. The seat is currently held by Representative Marcy Kaptur, who has held onto it for 22 terms.

Sheahan had left her role at ICE to pursue her congressional campaign, shortly before her apparent mentor Noem was unceremoniously fired.

In her role, Sheahan reportedly wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on 2,500 custom-wrapped vehicles that read “ICE.” The gaudy cars feature massive ICE logos, red stripes, and a golden decal of President Donald Trump’s name on the back window. The vehicles first appeared in a DHS video intended to make ICE look cool. But the fleet of ostentatious cars proved useless to the masked militia, which prefers to disappear people using unmarked vehicles.

On the campaign trail, Sheahan touted her work with ICE, but political analysts found that immigration did not play as large a role in the primaries as economic issues such as the job market and tariffs, the Post reported.

Her candidacy was considered an early bellwether for how voters felt about Trump’s handling of immigration policy, and her resounding failure could signal disaster for other candidates too closely tied to the president’s unpopular policy initiatives.

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Howard Lutnick Suddenly Changes Entire Story About His Epstein Ties

Donald Trump’s commerce secretary claimed he couldn’t remember why he was at Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick walks in a congressional building ahead of a House committee hearing on Epstein
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claimed Wednesday that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick lied several times during his testimony about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

During a closed-door hearing to discuss his ties to the alleged sex trafficker, Lutnick reneged on past claims about Epstein recording his guests’ sexual misconduct and using it to blackmail them, Representative Ro Khanna told reporters after the hearing. Lutnick had previously called Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever.”

“So, somebody obviously got to him, from the administration. In fact, he said he talked to people in the administration and that’s why he’s changed his tune,” Khanna said. “And the question is not just why he’s lying, the question is why he’s covering up. The question is why he’s no longer willing to share what he knows about Epstein’s abhorrent behavior.

“If Donald Trump had seen the video transcript he would’ve fired Howard Lutnick. It was very embarrassing,” the California Democrat added.

Lutnick swore in an interview last year he did not see Epstein after 2005, but it was then revealed he coordinated a family trip (with his young kids) to the financier’s “pedophile island” in 2012. Lutnick then confirmed he’d kept in touch with Epstein over the years, even after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

“Howard Lutnick should resign,” Virginia Representative Suhas Subramanyam told reporters following the hearing. “That was absolutely mind-boggling, what we just heard in the room. He was evasive, nervous. He was dishonest.”

“He would not admit to lying, which he clearly did in the podcast,” Subramanyam said, referring to Lutnick’s remarks on the New York Post’s Pod Force One in October 2025, when the secretary claimed that after meeting Epstein, he decided he would “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”

“I had to ask him whether he and I were in the same room, just now, because I couldn’t understand his meaning of ‘we were in the same room together,’” Subramanyam said.

Lutnick also refused to provide any explanation for why he and his family traveled to Epstein’s island.

“We asked him over and over again, ‘Why did you go to the island?’ He says he doesn’t remember, that it was inexplicable, and he simply didn’t know how to answer the question at that point,” Subramanyam said.

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Tennessee Republicans Propose Map Eliminating State’s Only Democrat

Tennessee’s Republican Party is gearing up to carve up the state’s one Democratic district, which just happens to be majority-Black.

Democratic Representative Steve Cohen joins other Democratic Tennessee lawmakers and advocates, many of them Black. They hold signs like "Make Maps Fair Again" and "Old Jim Crow Has Got to Go."
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Representative Steve Cohen joins other Democratic Tennessee lawmakers at a news conference on May 5.

The Tennessee GOP’s new election map would eliminate the state’s only Democratic representative and carve up the majority-Black Memphis-area district he represents.

The map would gerrymander away Democratic Representative Steve Cohen’s Shelby County district and likely give Republicans a 9–0 majority in the state. The Memphis metropolitan area would be divided up into three separate districts.

“This is insane. The GOP’s newly proposed TN Congressional maps would have people in Shelby County all the way to Williamson County—200+ miles apart—being “represented” by the same Congressman,” Cohen wrote on X after the map was announced. “It’s a blatant, corrupt power grab that would destroy the Black community’s and our entire city’s voice.”

The redrawn map is the latest in a barrage of Republican gerrymandering efforts in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that crippled Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act last month. Section 2 granted protections to African Americans and other racial minorities against redistricting.

The new map is expected to pass in a Thursday vote.

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DOJ Sues Colorado Over Law Meant to Prevent Mass Shootings

The law bans high-capacity ammunition magazines.

A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado

The Justice Department sued the state of Colorado Wednesday over a gun control law that has been on the books for more than a decade.

The state passed the law, House Bill 13-1224, in 2013, months after a gunman opened fire on a movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. The law formally banned the sale, transfer, and possession of magazines carrying more than 15 rounds of ammunition within state lines.

It’s the second such attack this week by the Trump administration on Colorado’s various attempts to curb gun violence. On Tuesday, the DOJ took aim at the city of Denver for a 1989 city law that banned assault weapons.

The nation’s premier law office has argued that both laws violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms. In its complaint, the DOJ claimed that the state’s use of the phrase “large capacity” amounted to “politically charged rhetoric.” The agency further claimed that the phrase “large capacity” was incorrect due to the popularity of semiautomatic guns such as the AR-15, which DOJ attorneys said would make 15 round ammunition “standard capacity.”

Mass shootings are a global scourge that only the U.S. has failed to adequately address. Gun violence in America has become so ubiquitous that it is almost silent: In the first five months of the year, 145 mass shootings across the country claimed the lives of 185 victims and injured another 561 people, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

AR-15s are nothing short of civilian-killing machines. As The New Republic’s Colin Dickey noted in his review of American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15, Eugene Stoner’s 1954 invention “exists to extinguish human lives.”

The gun’s popularity within the contemporary American canon comes from an early failure to land its place in the military arsenal that it was designed for, kneecapped by Army bureaucracy that frowned upon a weapon developed out of house.

The gun’s subsequent infiltration of the public sphere has made the AR-15 the best-selling rifle in America. It’s estimated that roughly a third of Americans own a gun, according to a 2022 Ipsos poll, while one in 20 U.S. adults are expected to own an AR-15, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos survey that same year.

Further still, the modular rifle has become ingrained in the American consciousness by way of mass-casualty events, and is favored by killers who are looking to do as much damage to the human body as possible. At least 10 of the 17 deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history involved a gunman wielding an AR-15 style rifle.

Despite Republican attempts to portray Democratic efforts to curtail the weapon’s availability as an infringement on the lifestyles of blue-collar countrymen, invoking images of farmers and backwoods hunters, the vast majority of AR-15 owners are actually non-rural, with 48 percent living in suburban sprawl and 24 percent living in cities. Additionally, AR-15 owners tend to be some of the wealthier among us, 56 percent having annual incomes in excess of $100,000, according to the Post/Ipsos survey.

Over the last decade, gun rights groups have spent more than $141 million on political lobbying, with GOP legislators reaping the bulk of it, according to data from OpenSecrets. Meanwhile, the money behind “gun rights” lobbying groups has dwarfed gun control efforts every year dating back to 1998.

By 2024, six of the top 10 congressional recipients who profited the most from gun rights groups were MAGA. Among them was now–Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who received more than $376,000 from gun rights groups during his time in office. The lobby’s unbroken influence over the political right has swept votes on issues ranging from bans on assault weapons to high-capacity magazines.

This story has been updated.

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Who Tipped Off Fox News to FBI Raid of Democratic Leader’s Office?

Fox News got suspiciously lucky being there right when the FBI raided the office of Virginia Senate Leader L. Louise Lucas.

Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas speaks at a podium
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Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas

Fox News was on the scene immediately when the FBI raided Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas’s legislative office in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Wednesday, and that may not have been by accident.

Portsmouth is in the southeastern corner of the state, far from Washington, D.C., or Fox’s headquarters in New York, and somehow, the network’s London correspondent, Alex Hogan, was able to capture federal agents entering Lucas’s office.

According to Department of Justice rules, advance notice to the media requires approval at the highest levels.

“In order to promote the aims of law enforcement, including the deterrence of criminal conduct and the enhancement of public confidence, DOJ personnel, with the prior approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General, may assist the news media in recording or reporting on a law enforcement activity,” the DOJ’s Justice Manual states.

In another section, the manual states that “in cases where a search warrant or arrest warrant is to be executed, no advance information will be provided to the news media without the express approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General. This requirement also applies to operations in preparation for the execution of a warrant.”

Both of these rules suggest that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche or one of his direct subordinates gave notice to Fox News before the FBI executed its search warrants Wednesday, and that he wanted the case to get attention for partisan reasons. Lucas is not only a leading Democrat in Virginia, but she was instrumental in pushing for congressional redistricting in the state to favor Democrats.

President Trump was angered after Virginia passed a constitutional amendment to temporarily allow its congressional maps to be redrawn last month, and Blanche has demonstrated his willingness to use the full power of the DOJ to go after Trump’s enemies. Getting the right-wing media to cover an FBI raid on a Democratic politician is the perfect way to make Trump happy.

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