Trump Demands Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Be Loyal to Him

Trump called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett by name, whining that “they were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly” by ruling against his tariff proposal. The Supreme Court deemed Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs illegal in February, throwing not only the White House’s wildly controversial economic plan, but also the primary driver behind the administration’s foreign policy agenda, into whack.

He blamed the fallout of his illegal tariffs on the bench’s decision, claiming that the Supreme Court—rather than the judgement of his own office—had cost the country $159 billion by putting the U.S. in a position to “pay back to enemies.” Trump further lamented that the justices should have specified that the U.S. did not need to pay anyone back for his office’s failure, and he did not seem to understand why the court could not have done so.

“With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to ‘PACK THE COURT’ any longer,” Trump continued. “In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this?”