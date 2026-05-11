Trump Demands Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Be Loyal to Him
The unconstitutional demand came in the midst of an unhinged rant over the potential birthright citizenship ruling.
The president has publicly declared that the Supreme Court should cave to his whims, penning that it’s “OK” for his appointees to “be loyal.”
In a lengthy Truth Social rant Sunday, Donald Trump railed against justices he appointed to the nation’s highest judiciary, wondering how he’s supposed to “reconcile” rulings that he claimed were ideologically opposed to his agenda.
Trump called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett by name, whining that “they were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly” by ruling against his tariff proposal. The Supreme Court deemed Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs illegal in February, throwing not only the White House’s wildly controversial economic plan, but also the primary driver behind the administration’s foreign policy agenda, into whack.
He blamed the fallout of his illegal tariffs on the bench’s decision, claiming that the Supreme Court—rather than the judgement of his own office—had cost the country $159 billion by putting the U.S. in a position to “pay back to enemies.” Trump further lamented that the justices should have specified that the U.S. did not need to pay anyone back for his office’s failure, and he did not seem to understand why the court could not have done so.
“With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to ‘PACK THE COURT’ any longer,” Trump continued. “In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this?”
“They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote.
He baselessly claimed that justices appointed by Democratic presidents have “always [remained] true to the people that honored them”—a bold-faced lie that is regularly disproven, including in cases this year.
The sudden anxiety about his apparently fragile judicial loyalties appeared to be spurred by the court’s highly anticipated decision on birthright citizenship, a constitutionally protected right that Trump has attempted to dismantle since the moment his second term began. The court’s decision is expected to be released sometime in June.
Trump recalled his visit to the Supreme Court last month to sit in on the birthright citizenship hearings—a choice that made him the first sitting president in U.S. history to watch in-person while the bench worked. He said that based on what he saw, he believes the court “will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER.”
“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” Trump wrote.
He then specified that he has other ways of enacting his tariff agenda that are “far slower” than the plan deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, and suggested that the judiciary should step outside of their job and their oaths of office to consider what’s “good” for the country rather than what’s illegal.
“Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!!” Trump continued. “Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide. A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!”