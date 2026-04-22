Trump Freaks Out at Supreme Court Right Before Latest Rulings Released

“They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!),” the president wrote, referring to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win,” he wrote, complaining about the recent decision on tariffs and the upcoming decision on birthright citizenship. Trump continued to claim that no other country in the world “is stupid enough” to offer birthright citizenship, which is not true.

“No, certain ‘Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for,” Trump wrote. Clearly the president believes that justices should put their politics over their commitment to the law.