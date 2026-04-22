Trump Freaks Out at Supreme Court Right Before Latest Rulings Released
The Supreme Court has already overturned one of Donald Trump’s signature issues, and has yet to rule on a second.
President Donald Trump is once again attacking members of the Supreme Court.
Trump lamented that Democrats should be happy with their tight-knit minority on the Supreme Court in a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them,” he wrote.
“They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!),” the president wrote, referring to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win,” he wrote, complaining about the recent decision on tariffs and the upcoming decision on birthright citizenship. Trump continued to claim that no other country in the world “is stupid enough” to offer birthright citizenship, which is not true.
“No, certain ‘Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for,” Trump wrote. Clearly the president believes that justices should put their politics over their commitment to the law.
Trump’s post came shortly before the Supreme Court released its latest rulings Wednesday, neither of which was the birthright citizenship ruling. But it’s clear Trump is stressed.
He was first triggered Tuesday by James Carville, a fossilized political consultant who hasn’t managed a successful campaign since 1992. Speaking on his podcast last week, Carville said that if the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, they should grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, as well as expand the Supreme Court to 13 seats.
Trump called Carville a “wacko.”
“If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.
Trump insisted in his Tuesday post that Democrats already had control over the Supreme Court, despite the obvious conservative majority. “They are an immovable force, and there is nothing that can be done to change that. Frankly, I respect that, a lot!”