Trump Gets More Power as Warner Bros. Agrees to Merge With Paramount
Trump—and his billionaire buddy David Ellison—have just gotten more control over the media Americans consume every day.
Warner Bros. shareholders on Thursday approved the company’s $81 billion sale to Paramount, in a massive merger that will seriously alter the media landscape and give Trump-backed billionaire David Ellison even more control over multiple large outlets.
The deal will give Ellison’s Paramount Skydance—the parent company of CBS News, Paramount Pictures, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more—ownership of HBO and HBO Max, Warner Bros.’ movie and TV studios, DC, CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV and Discovery+.
This is a developing story.