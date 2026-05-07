Southern Republicans Are Already Deleting Black Districts

Leading the charge is Louisiana itself. A federal district court had struck down the state’s revised congressional map after the 2020 Census and ordered the state to create a second majority-minority district to comply with Section 2 of the VRA. A group of “non-African American” plaintiffs, as they described themselves, then sued on the grounds that the court-ordered map also amounted to racial gerrymandering and was therefore unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. In last week’s 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court agreed—and gutted Section 2 in response.

It was easy to predict what would happen next. “After today, those districts exist only on sufferance, and probably not for long,” Justice Elena Kagan warned in her dissent. “If other states follow Louisiana’s lead, the minority citizens residing there will no longer have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. And minority representation in government institutions will sharply decline.”

Early voting was already underway in Louisiana’s congressional primaries when the ruling was released, with more than 40,000 ballots reportedly already cast by mail. That did not stop Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry from issuing an executive order to halt the state’s elections so that state lawmakers could draw a new map that eliminates at least one of the majority-Black districts.