MAGA Rep. Runs Away When Asked About Racist Hakeem Jeffries Remark

Reporter: Do you have any more to say after agreeing with racist comments made by a radio host?



Kiggans:



Reporter: Will you resign for agreeing with those comments?



Kiggans: pic.twitter.com/fc3F5fMJfE — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

Kiggans has faced immense blowback since she appeared on Richmond-based radio commentator Rich Herrera’s show Monday to discuss the state’s hotly contested congressional maps. The since-deleted interview flew off the rails when Kiggans emphatically concurred with Herrera after he referred to Jeffries as a slave.



“He spent $20 million-plus on our redistricting debacle we had. He now is talking about ... firing our Supreme Court justices,” Herrera said of Jeffries. House Majority Forward, a nonprofit connected to Jeffries, spent roughly $40 million on the redistricting effort.

“If Hakeem Jeffries wants to be involved in Virginia politics, then I suggest he ... leave New York, move down here to Virginia, run for office down here, you can represent us,” Herrera continued. “If not, get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.”