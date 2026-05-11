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Trump Issues Sinister Threat as He Tries to Rig the Midterms

Trump wants an “election integrity army” to help the Republican Party stay in power.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is desperately trying to take control of America’s elections—and he wants his own personal army to do it.

On Truth Social Sunday, Trump complained about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer forming an elections task force led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, alleging that it would “no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections.”

“The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections,” Trump posted. “During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote. We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger. All Americans should have their voices be heard by casting a vote. Be assured this Election will be fair! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s words are odious, considering the actions that he and the Republican Party have taken already to interfere in the midterms and beyond. They’ve pushed for mid-decade redistricting that disenfranchises Democrats and Black Americans, they’ve continued to spread election-denial conspiracies from 2020, and they’ve installed people who support those conspiracies in local governments and election boards across the country.

Meanwhile, Americans’ faith in elections will only weaken. Rumors of ICE being deployed to the polls will grow, thanks to Republicans like Steve Bannon, frightening many people of color away from the polls. Democrats will have to come up with not only a legal strategy but a forceful one that ensures elections remain free and fair.

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Trump, 79, Forgets He Accused Army of Stealing Gold From Fort Knox

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had talked a lot about auditing Fort Knox.

Elon Musk shrugs while standing next to the Resolute Desk. Donald Trump sits at the desk, looking down.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump can’t even keep track of his own conspiracy theories. 

During an interview on Full Measure, host Sharyl Attkisson pressed Trump about his allegations that someone had stolen from the country’s gold reserve at Fort Knox. 

“What happened to the audit of Fort Knox?” Attkisson asked. 

After a long pause, Trump replied: “Which one are you talking about?” 

Attkisson gently reminded Trump that shortly after he reentered office, he and Elon Musk both discussed auditing Fort Knox. In fact, they both cast doubt—without providing a shred of evidence—on whether the more than 4,600 tons of gold was still there at all. 

“Well, we wanted to go and knock on their door—Fort Knox, very thick door—and to see whether or not we have any gold in there. Cuz uh, we take a look at, it’s a very interesting question, yeah?” Trump said. “We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, cause they steal a lot.”

“No need to really do that though?” Attkisson asked, as if speaking to a child. 

“Well, I don’t know, I think that it’s uh, I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime, I want to see if the gold is there. Which I’m sure it will be,” he said. 

Trump appeared to have no memory of spreading rumors about the missing gold at Fort Knox, and to be unable to really commit to them just a year later. This comes as concerns over Trump’s mental acuity have been mounting, and the president has insisted he’s aced all three of the dementia tests he’s been forced to take.  

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Trump Demands Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Be Loyal to Him

The unconstitutional demand came in the midst of an unhinged rant over the potential birthright citizenship ruling.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the airport before boarding Air Force One
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The president has publicly declared that the Supreme Court should cave to his whims, penning that it’s “OK” for his appointees to “be loyal.”

In a lengthy Truth Social rant Sunday, Donald Trump railed against justices he appointed to the nation’s highest judiciary, wondering how he’s supposed to “reconcile” rulings that he claimed were ideologically opposed to his agenda.

Trump called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett by name, whining that “they were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly” by ruling against his tariff proposal. The Supreme Court deemed Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs illegal in February, throwing not only the White House’s wildly controversial economic plan but also the primary driver behind the administration’s foreign policy agenda, out of whack.

He blamed the fallout of his illegal tariffs on the bench’s decision, claiming that the Supreme Court—rather than the judgment of his own office—had cost the country $159 billion by putting the U.S. in a position to “pay back to enemies.” Trump further lamented that the justices should have specified that the U.S. did not need to pay anyone back for his office’s failure, and he did not seem to understand why the court could not have done so.

“With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to ‘PACK THE COURT’ any longer,” Trump continued. “In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people. What is the reason for this?

“They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote.

He baselessly claimed that justices appointed by Democratic presidents have “always [remained] true to the people that honored them”—a bold-faced lie that is regularly disproven, including in cases this year.

The sudden anxiety about his apparently fragile judicial loyalties appeared to be spurred by the court’s highly anticipated decision on birthright citizenship, a constitutionally protected right that Trump has attempted to dismantle since the moment his second term began. The court’s decision is expected to be released sometime in June.

Trump recalled his visit to the Supreme Court last month to sit in on the birthright citizenship hearings—a choice that made him the first sitting president in U.S. history to watch in person while the bench worked. He said that based on what he saw, he believes the court “will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER.”

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” Trump wrote.

He then specified that he has other ways of enacting his tariff agenda that are “far slower” than the plan deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, and suggested that the judiciary should step outside of their job and their oaths of office to consider what’s “good” for the country rather than what’s illegal.

“Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!!” Trump continued. “Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide. A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!”

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RFK Jr. Exploring How to Ban Popular Antidepressants

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously made baseless claims about how SSRIs work.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures and speaks during a Senate committee hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Americans could soon lose access to some widely used antidepressant medications.

As Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepares to wean the country off mental health medications, U.S. Health Department officials explored last week whether the department had the ability to ban certain treatments within a class known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, better known as SSRIs, Reuters reported Friday.

That class of drugs includes Zoloft, Prozac, and Lexapro, which have been approved for public use for decades. People familiar with the conversations did not reveal to Reuters which drugs the Trump administration is in talks to restrict.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon denied the report, declaring in a statement that Kennedy’s department “has not had any discussions about ​banning SSRIs, and any claims suggesting otherwise are false.”

Yet the writing is on the wall. Kennedy blamed the country’s mental health crisis on medication earlier this week, announcing at a daylong mental health summit that America is suffering from a “dependency crisis driven by overmedicalization” of mental health and wellness. Kennedy also unveiled new policies that he said would rein in the prescription of the widely used drugs, though he explained that while he intends to steer America’s health institutions away from prescribing psychiatric medications, those currently on them should not stop doing so.

Kennedy has railed against the use of mental health medication for years, even going so far as to spread falsehoods that antidepressants and other medications are the real underlying reason for school shootings and mass murder (as opposed to a lack of adequate gun control).

A 2026 study published in the medical journal BMJ Mental Health found that roughly one in six U.S. adults are currently taking antidepressant medications—an uptick from previous decades. Between 2005 and 2008, just 11 percent of people above the age of 12 were using the mood stabilizers, according to CDC data.

The American Psychiatric Association lists SSRIs as the first option for depression as an evidence-based treatment.

“There are a lot of prescriptions because there are a lot of folks with illnesses that can respond to these medications,” including depression and several anxiety disorders, Dr. J. John Mann of the New York State Psychiatric Institute told Reuters. “Restricting use of these medications is not justifiable medically.”

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Larry Ellison Promised to Fire CNN Anchors If Trump Approved Takeover

Two press freedom groups allege Ellison agreed to a “corrupt exchange” with Donald Trump.

Larry Ellison smiles while sitting in the Oval Office
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Two press freedom groups are warning that Larry Ellison may “implement the CBS playbook” at CNN by getting rid of all the anchors President Donald Trump doesn’t like.

In a letter sent Thursday to Paramount Skydance, Freedom of the Press Foundation and Reporters Without Borders demanded to see internal documents, alleging that there was “credible concern that Paramount leadership has offered, solicited, or effectuated a corrupt exchange: more favorable coverage of the Trump administration and its allies in exchange for favorable treatment by Trump administration antitrust and media regulators.”

The groups warned that since taking over Paramount, Ellison had “wielded the company to benefit Trump and cater to his preferences,” and had promised to do the same to CNN if given the chance.

Referring to a story The Guardian reported in November, the letter said: “Ellison reportedly raised the possibility that Paramount would include CNN in the purchase, then implement the CBS playbook: transforming CNN’s programming and firing anchors and commentators Trump dislikes.”

Following the Ellison takeover of Paramount, and the installation of Bari Weiss as CBS News editor in chief, there has been a talent exodus from the network, including Anderson Cooper, longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, CBS News producer Mary Walsh, and CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey. 60 Minutes host Sharyn Alfonsi will also reportedly exit her role at the end of May after clashing with Weiss.

Trump has repeatedly railed against CNN and lashed out at its stable of journalists, claiming the network is “fake news.”

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Alabama Republicans Pass Last-Minute Gerrymander in Middle of Election

Republicans want to stop an active election so they can redraw the maps and strip Black political power.

Alabama state Capitol
Andi Rice/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Alabama Republicans approved two redistricting bills Friday, over the objections of Democrats and protesters who shouted their disapproval in the state Capitol. 

Republican Governor Kay Ivey immediately signed into law the legislation, which would redraw the state Senate map and allow for new congressional primaries in the state if the Supreme Court lifts an injunction against drawing new congressional maps before 2030. Voters had already begun casting ballots in this year’s primaries.

Protesters filled the state Capitol on Friday, shouting their disapproval of both bills, and at one point, debate was halted in the House.

“And I know we are going to redistrict here at some point, and we are going to look at some of the census data, and you are going to look at some of the people in this room, you are going to look at me in the face, you are going to shake my hand, say everything nice, and you are going to redraw my district so I can’t come back,” Democratic state Representative Chris England, who is Black, said during the debate. He and other Democrats brought up Alabama’s legacy of segregation and voter suppression.

But Alabama Republicans weren’t deterred. “Alabama now stands ready to quickly act, should the courts issue favorable rulings in our ongoing redistricting cases,” Kay said in a statement after signing the legislation. 

The move comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision last week in Louisiana v. Callais, which gutted the Voting Rights Act and spurred Republican-led states across the South to begin redistricting procedures that would dilute majority-Black districts. But Alabama Republicans’ congressional effort may run afoul of that ruling, according to the ACLU of Alabama, which said in a statement that it was planning a lawsuit.

“For several years now, the court has been consistent: Alabama violated the 14th Amendment by intentionally discriminating against Black voters in its congressional and legislative maps,” ACLU of Alabama Director JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist said. “The Callais opinion even agrees.”  

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Trump Secretary Has Been Busy Making a Reality TV Show With His Family

Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who met as cast members on a Real World spinoff, are returning to their roots.

Sean Duffy holds his arms out to the side while standing next to his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy at a podium during the 2016 RNC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. secretary of transportation is supposed to oversee America’s transportation policy, but Sean Duffy has spent a chunk of his tenure galavanting across the country with his family.

The road trip, filmed “over the course of seven months,” was fodder for an upcoming reality television show called The Great American Road Trip, Duffy revealed Friday. The series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday.

But not all 50 states will get airtime. Instead, Duffy’s multimonth trip hit just eight states—most of them conservative bastions—as well as the nation’s capital: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.

In a promotional interview on Fox News Friday, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.

“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars, in 1998.

“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is, ‘To love America is to see America.’” Duffy continued, “There’s so much to see in this beautiful country.” (He later clarified on X that the series “was filmed in short, one to two day production windows—such as weekends and the kids’ spring break.”)

Campos-Duffy said the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.

“We thought we were going to do it on our iPhones and just do little reels, but then we started talking about it and we were like, ‘Let’s go back to our roots! Let’s do this one for free, we’ll put it onto YouTube, we’ll let the whole country see it,’” Campos-Duffy said. “Just one more family says, ‘Load up the car and let’s go spend time together, let’s make these memories, let’s see America during her birthday year.’

“Then we said we’ll have done something wonderful,” she added.

Preempting criticism of the major outing, Campos-Duffy claimed that the rest of America is living in a “PornHub world.”

“This is really wholesome, good family stuff,” she said.

The couple urged American families to do the same, insisting that 2026 is the perfect year to explore the nation—though exactly how Americans are supposed to afford it is not clear.

The cost of oil and gas is through the roof due to the ongoing war with Iran. The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.54 per gallon, with large swaths of the country pushing $5 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than before the war started. In some areas of California, such as Mono County, fuel costs are well above $7 per gallon.

Analysts have predicted that high prices are probably here to stay at least through the end of 2026 as the war drags on. Last month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright posited that costs could climb even steeper before the midterm elections.

This article has been updated to clarify the amount of time Duffy spent filming the series.

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FEMA Caught Blocking Grants to States That Didn’t Vote for Trump

The Trump administration is doing everything it can to target Democratic states.

Firefighters view a wildfire in Los Angeles
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A wildfire in Los Angeles, on January 10, 2025

FEMA has been deliberately delaying grants to blue states, putting American citizens and Indigenous tribal land at risk in order to carry out President Trump’s petty and vindictive agenda.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that FEMA significantly decreased the amount of hazard-mitigation grants to Democratic-led states last year. From February to June 2025, the agency awarded $91 million per month, before reducing that to just $3 million a month for the rest of 2025. While the agency appeared to reverse course,  approving grants worth $760 million in March after facing legal scrutiny, Colorado and California have still received barely any money since last summer. 

California has only received $830,000 from FEMA since July 2025. Colorado has not received anything, according to the Post’s analysis.

Experts say this is a deliberate and targeted decision. 

“There’s a pattern—a state like Colorado is repeatedly being denied FEMA aid and others like California are waiting on FEMA money that’s already been approved,” the Carnegie Endowment’s sustainability, climate, and geopolitics research assistant Debbra Goh told the Post. “Hazard-mitigation funding is designed to help communities prepare for the next disaster. Without it, communities are rebuilding into the same risk.” 

Much of this funding delay is also due to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s aggressive policy requiring that she personally sign off on any FEMA aid over $100,000.

“Communities still have damaged park facilities, fenced-off trailheads, and patched-up roadways that wash out in heavy rain because permanent work cannot move at full speed without the promised federal reimbursement,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said last month. “Schools still wait for dollars to rebuild facilities and classrooms that burned or were heavily damaged.​”

Colorado Representative Joe Neguse noted that the delays also come in the face of evolving environmental issues. 

“Climate change is a five-alarm fire—literally—for our state.… We’ve already had a number of fires, and I anticipate this year could be the most difficult fire season we’ve had in some time. And unfortunately, right now, we find ourselves at a time when the administration has no regard for the communities that it is supposed to serve,” Neguse said. “[Colorado is] entitled to the same relief that folks in Kentucky and South Carolina and other Republican states have been able to access.”

While the Trump administration claims there is “no politicization to the president’s decisions on disaster relief,” its past actions would suggest otherwise, as Trump denied disaster aid to blue states last October.

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Trump Plans to Fire FDA Chief Over Vaping Fight

President Trump’s purging of his Cabinet is in full force.

FDA Chief Marty Makary
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
FDA Chief Marty Makary

President Trump is planning to fire Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary over disagreements relating to flavored vapes and other policy decisions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s displeasure with Makary has been well documented. Last week, the Journal reported that the president became frustrated with the commissioner because he refused to approve blueberry, mango, and menthol vape flavors from manufacturer Glas because they’d be too marketable to young and underage users. This complicated Trump’s campaign promise to “save vaping,” as well as his effort to win back the youth vote.

Recent polling shows Trump sitting at a dismal 24 percent approval rating with Gen Z, having lost virtually all of the gains he made with that bloc in 2024.

Makary is a top MAHA advocate, but many conservative lobbyists will be happy to see him gone. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, has been calling for Makary’s firing since December, citing his decision not to impede the approval of a generic abortion pill. Former Senator Rick Santorum last week lamented that Makary “immediately fired the best leaders at the FDA, replaced them with anti-Trump leftists who hollowed out FDA, harmed patients, stifled innovation & drove bio-tech to China then lied about it.”

Trump has yet to publicly comment on Makary’s job status.

This story has been updated.

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ABC Accuses FCC of Violating First Amendment in Blistering Filing

The media company says the Trump administration is creating a “chilling effect” on free speech.

ABC News headquarters
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ABC is fighting back against President Trump’s Federal Communications Commission, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.

In a filing Friday, the TV network said that the FCC’s latest probe into the TV show The View created a “chilling effect” on free speech by punishing political content the Trump administration disagrees with.

“Some may dislike certain—or even most—of the viewpoints expressed on ‘The View’ or similar shows. Such dislike, however, cannot justify using regulatory processes to restrict those views,” ABC said in the filing.

The FCC set its sights on The View after a February episode with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas. The agency questioned whether the show was exempt from the equal time rule, which requires news broadcast stations to give equal time to political candidates. According to ABC’s filing, the FCC ordered the company’s Houston station KTRK-TV to file a request with the agency asking if the show qualified for an exemption from the equal time rule.

The network claimed that this went too far; The View received an exemption in 2002 which had not been challenged once in the following 24 years. It called the demand to file for a new exemption “unprecedented, beyond the Commission’s authority and counterproductive to the Commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech and open political discussion.”

Two weeks ago, the FCC asked to review the broadcast licenses of eight ABC stations years before they are set to expire, after late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump and first lady Melania Trump that angered the president. While the network’s Friday filing doesn’t mention that, it seems to have influenced their new posture against the administration.

In December 2024, ABC paid Trump a $16 million settlement after he sued the network for defamation. Now they appear to be gearing up for a long court battle against the administration that could go to the Supreme Court. ABC is retaining experienced Supreme Court litigator Paul D. Clement, who served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush. It appears that they won’t give in to the Trump administration any more.

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