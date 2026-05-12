Trump Says He Doesn’t Care “Even a Little Bit” About People’s Finances
The president made a jaw-dropping confession when asked about the impacts of the Iran war.
President Trump could not care less about your financial struggles.
The man who pledged to fight for unseen Americans by lowering prices and ending endless wars isn’t doing either, and remained adamant that he’s still on the right path forward when asked about it on Tuesday.
“When you’re negotiating with Iran, Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?” a reporter asked Trump before he left for China on Tuesday, alluding to the skyrocketing inflation caused by the fallout from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon.
“Not even a little bit,” Trump said, shockingly out of touch even for him. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran is they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”
ABC News’s Karen Travers asked Trump to clarify his comments and he doubled down.
“Did you say earlier that the only thing that matters to you when it comes to Iran is the nuclear weapon? You’re not considering the financial impact of this war on Americans?”
“The most important thing by far, including whether our stock market … goes up or down a little bit—the most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
“What about the pressure on Americans in crisis right now? What they’re paying for food—”
“Every American understands.... They just had a poll, like 85 percent.... They understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran has a nuclear weapon the whole world would be in trouble. Because they happen to be crazy,” Trump said. “When it’s over, you’re gonna have a massive drop in the price of oil.... Oil is gonna drop, the stock market’s gonna go through the roof, and truly I think we’re in the golden age right now.”
These are gift-wrapped, made-for-midterm attack ad comments, and the political sphere reacted as such.
“Another absolutely horrendous quote that will be shoved down Republicans’ throats during the 2026 midterms,” podcaster Tommy Vietor wrote.
“If it wasn’t the the post world war 2 order and our whole damn democracy at stake you’d really have to laugh,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller chimed.
“Trump just admitted what we’ve known all along,” Representative Adriano Espaillait commented. “He does not care that Americans can’t afford to live.”
As of May 12, nearly every poll shows that the majority of Americans oppose the war on Iran.