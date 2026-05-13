Report: Rand Paul’s Son Hurled Antisemitic Insults at GOP Congressman

“Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” Paul said. The senator’s son then went on a rant against Jewish people, calling them anti-American and claiming Lawler and his “Jewish supporters” served Israel over America. Lawler argued with Paul and defended his support of Israel, telling him that he was antisemitic.

Paul then accused Jewish Republican megadonor Paul Singer, who is funding an anti-Massie super PAC, of serving “Israeli interests, not American interests.” A pro-Massie super PAC, Restore Freedom PAC, has run an ad with a picture of Singer in front of a rainbow Star of David titled “LGBTQ Mafia.”

Paul also told Lawler that he “needs to watch more Tucker Carlson,” and defended his father and Massie as the only legislators who care about the U.S. Lawler ultimately decided to end the conversation, telling Paul, “Well, you just seem to hate Jews, so there’s no point arguing anymore.”