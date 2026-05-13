Report: Rand Paul’s Son Hurled Antisemitic Insults at GOP Congressman
“Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” the younger Paul reportedly said.
Senator Rand Paul’s son William drunkenly used antisemitic insults against Republican Representative Mike Lawler at a Washington, D.C., bar and restaurant on Tuesday.
NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman witnessed the entire exchange as the younger Paul, who introduced himself as the Kentucky senator’s son, accosted Lawler regarding Representative Thomas Massie’s primary election next week in Kentucky.
Paul was seated at the establishment’s bar a couple of seats away from Lawler and Gorman, and interrupted a conversation between the two to tell Lawler that if Massie loses, it will be because of “your people.”
Lawler replied, “Your people?”
“Yeah, you Jews,” Paul said, to which Lawler remarked that he isn’t Jewish.
“Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” Paul said. The senator’s son then went on a rant against Jewish people, calling them anti-American and claiming Lawler and his “Jewish supporters” served Israel over America. Lawler argued with Paul and defended his support of Israel, telling him that he was antisemitic.
Paul then accused Jewish Republican megadonor Paul Singer, who is funding an anti-Massie super PAC, of serving “Israeli interests, not American interests.” A pro-Massie super PAC, Restore Freedom PAC, has run an ad with a picture of Singer in front of a rainbow Star of David titled “LGBTQ Mafia.”
Paul also told Lawler that he “needs to watch more Tucker Carlson,” and defended his father and Massie as the only legislators who care about the U.S. Lawler ultimately decided to end the conversation, telling Paul, “Well, you just seem to hate Jews, so there’s no point arguing anymore.”
This prompted Paul to wave his finger at Lawler and say, “Don’t put words in my mouth, Mike Lawler, I never said that.” Paul then complained about Lawler’s position on state and local taxes, and Lawler told him to “Please leave us alone.” The senator’s son then gave Lawler the middle finger, then apologized for being drunk and left, but knocked over his barstool and tripped over it in the process.
The whole exchange was pretty embarrassing for Paul, and he’s now put his father in the awkward position of having to apologize for his son’s rude behavior. Massie, a libertarian ally of Senator Paul, has often clashed with President Trump, who is backing his primary opponent. The younger Paul did not do him or his father any favors Tuesday night.