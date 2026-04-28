Feds Descend on Minneapolis to Pursue Right-Wing Fraud Theory

“Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings … showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,’” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason.

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” Trump concluded.

Trump, like Melania, is asserting that a joke a comedian told two full days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner led directly to Cole Allen’s alleged shooting attempt. That assertion is facetious at best—Allen’s supposed manifesto specially referenced Trump’s lack of respect for Christianity, his decision to cut off funding for Ukraine, and the country being led by “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor” as primary grievances for his actions, not some poorly-aged joke from Kimmel of all people.