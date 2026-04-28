Feds Descend on Minneapolis to Pursue Right-Wing Fraud Theory
Federal agents have swarmed Minneapolis, targeting Somali-linked childcare centers.
Federal agents returned to Minneapolis to raid day cares early on Tuesday morning.
“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” said a Justice Department spokesperson. About 20 childcare centers were targeted, but no one was arrested, according to reporting from CBS News. Sources told Fox News that the targets were Somali-linked.
At least a dozen agents showed up at the Mini Childcare Center, one of the many day cares that right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley harassed while attempting to prove that Somali Americans were running an elaborate fraud scheme, a flimsy theory meant to target a minority population. It was picked up by the Trump administration nonetheless, with the president escalating his hateful rhetoric about how Somalis don’t belong in the country and slandering Somali American Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar in the process. None of the day cares Shirley harassed have been found fraudulent.
Even still, federal agents are back just months after 2,000 of them flooded the streets of Minneapolis in Operation Metro Surge—killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti and abusing and detaining thousands of immigrants. Like Shirley, they left empty-handed after descending upon a day care at 6 a.m. this morning.