Here’s Who Funded Trump Secretary’s Family Reality TV Show
Sean Duffy went on an all-expenses-paid vacation over the course of seven months—and kept collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck too.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s glamorous road trip across the U.S. was paid for by corporate titans.
The former Fox News host claimed that over the course of seven months, he filmed an upcoming reality television show with his wife and their nine children, called The Great American Roadtrip. His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, referred to their time on the road as “really wholesome, good family stuff.”
But Duffy—a multimillionaire with a taxpayer-funded salary—did not pay for the extravagant trip himself. Instead, the money came from a supposedly independent nonprofit, a 501(c)4 called Great American Road Trip Inc. GART was launched by Duffy and the Transportation Department in partnership with Freedom250, which an agency memo dated March 6 described as a “multi-platform storytelling initiative.”
GART was established around August 2025 by Tori Barnes, reported Forbes Thursday. Barnes, according to her LinkedIn profile, spent nearly two decades working as a lobbyist for General Motors before moving to the U.S. Travel Association.
Behind the nonprofit’s funding is a medley of industry giants, including aircraft manufacturer Boeing, carmaker Toyota, and gas giant Shell, all proudly displayed on the nonprofit’s website. Other funders were Google, the cruise company Royal Caribbean Group, United Airlines, Chase Travel, and the U.S. Travel Association, among other companies that rely on the regulatory systems of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Politico reported Tuesday that sponsorships ranged in price from $100,000 to $1 million.
The reality-TV series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday. Not all 50 states will get airtime. Duffy’s multimonth trip hit just eight states: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.
In a promotional interview on Fox News last week, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.
“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and Campos-Duffy met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars in 1998.
“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is to love America is to see America,” Duffy continued, “and there’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”
Campos-Duffy later clarified that the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.
The adventure has since received enormous backlash, which Duffy has attributed to the “the radical, miserable left.”