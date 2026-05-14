Trump Team Is Freaking Out About His Plan for Birthday Pardons

The president is expected to announce the 250 pending pardons on either June 14—his birthday—or the Fourth of July.

“A White House official said there are always conversations about how to best carry out the president’s priorities, but no decisions had been made,” the Journal reported. “Trump is the ultimate decision maker on any clemency-related actions, the official added.”

Many of the pardons Trump has issued since returning to office have gone to his friends and allies. One went to Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to a money laundering scheme that made him billions in cryptocurrency. Zhao worked to boost the Trump sons-backed World Liberty Financial crypto group, which many suspect played a role in his receiving a pardon.