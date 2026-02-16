Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns MAGA Is Losing Women Over Jeffrey Epstein

“Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms you insensitive clowns. The Republican Party already has a woman voting problem,” Greene wrote on X. “Keep mocking those of us who take rape and pedophilia seriously and demand accountability for corruption.”

As the government has released more files related to Jeffrey Epstein, many on the MAGA right have sought to defend the Trump administration by attacking Epstein’s victims or minimizing his crimes. It’s ironic that Trump’s base once embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory of a cabal of deep-state pedophiles running the government, with Trump as a crusader against them.

The revelations that Donald Trump was closer to Epstein than he let on, and that his advisers, from Steve Bannon to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, were too, has divided MAGA. White nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes, for example, has called out the Trump administration for lying and engaging “in a cover-up which failed.” Other MAGA influencers are now openly calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s resignation.