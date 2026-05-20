DOJ Indicts Former Cuban President as Trump Ratchets Up Pressure

“I would’ve come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv,” Massie quipped. “I did get the call through though, I have called and conceded the race. We’ve been honorable the whole time, and we’re gonna stay that way.”

Massie: I would have come out sooner but I had to call my opponent to concede and it took a while to find him in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/DmTkDfS17a — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

Massie drew the ire of the president after breaking with him on key issues, including aid to Israel, the war in Iran, and perhaps most notable of all, the Epstein files. Trump attacked Massie relentlessly and practically campaigned in his backyard, but the congressman didn’t let up on his stances. Despite his loss, Massie vowed to press on in his final seven months on the job.

“By the way, today is the six-month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture, and that was just six months. I’ve got seven months left in Congress,” Massie said as the crowd began chanting his name.