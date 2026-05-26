Trump Launches Plan to Gag All Federal Workers With NDAs
The Trump administration is ramping up its crackdown on the federal workforce.
President Trump wants federal workers to sign nondisclosure agreements, a move that would place even more constraints on a disgruntled workforce that has been targeted by this administration.
The Office of Personnel Management released a draft NDA Tuesday that could be used by federal agencies.
“The form is intended to document Federal employees’ acknowledgment of, and agreement to comply with, current legal obligations to safeguard non-public, confidential, or proprietary information, created or obtained through their official duties, while expressly preserving the right to make disclosures authorized by law,” the OPM notice reads. “OPM believes that a governmentwide NDA form will promote consistency across Government, better protect confidential information, and better inform Federal employees of their rights and obligations regarding confidential information.”
The OPM also keeps the definition for what constitutes “confidential or proprietary information” extremely broad, including “information relating to internal agency operations, personnel matters, procurement processes, or any sensitive, pre-decisional or deliberative material that is not currently publicly available.” Agencies can choose whether to implement the NDAs, and whistleblowers are still protected under federal law if calling out waste, fraud, and abuse.