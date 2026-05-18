Why Did Trump Just Post an Image of Him With a Buff, Shackled Alien?

Our president also posted AI images of him sitting menacingly in some kind of Star Trek space ship pressing a giant red button while explosions surround him.

Aside from the sci-fi moment, Trump also made more AI posts attacking his political rivals. There’s House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a huge chain and throwing money around while superimposed over a warzone with the caption “Hakeem ‘low IQ’ Jeffries in his district.” Representative Nancy Pelosi and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden can be seen relaxing in sludge in the reflecting pool with the caption “Dumacrats love sewage.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor and future presidential candidate J.B. Pritzker are depicted as drooling, bumbling oafs with a “Dumb and Dumber: The Illinois Government” caption. And California Governor and likely 2028 candidate Gavin Newsom was made into a zombie on a California license plate.

The president is just as susceptible to AI as your average reel-scrolling American, and he’s using it to his heart’s desire. One can only imagine the prompts entered and the conversations that go into the decision to post. It’s tacky, sad, and reeks of mental ineptitude. The Democratic attacks are par for the course, but who is the scifi for? Just wait until he finds out about the AI food.