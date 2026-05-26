White House Has Full-Blown Meltdown Over Coverage of Trump’s Health

The schoolyard taunts began just after 12:30 pm, taking aim at CNN personalities including Kate Bolduan, Kevin Liptak, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper (calling him FAKE TAPPER), and Brianna Keilar, posting photos of all of them with story chyrons about Trump’s health. Even guests who don’t work for the network but were interviewed about Trump’s sleeping habits, such as The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Jeremy Faust, were also targeted.

Earlier in the day, President Trump went to Walter Reed for his third medical checkup in 13 months. CNN has been covering the event, pointing to past incidents that raise concerns about the president’s health. Trump said Tuesday that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY” at his visit, but did not offer more details.

The White House press office has often resorted to trolling in the past, including using “your mom” taunts against reporters they disagree with. White House communications director Steven Cheung has basically made hurling insults at reporters his full-time job, and called Democratic Senate staffer Rachel Cohen a “retard” last month.