White House Has Full-Blown Meltdown Over Coverage of Trump’s Health
The Trump administration is furious over media coverage of the president’s sudden medical visit to Walter Reed.
White House staffers are losing their minds over media coverage pointing out that the president often falls asleep on camera.
The Trump administration’s Rapid Response 47 X account spent much of Tuesday attacking CNN with photos and short videos of the network’s hosts blinking or looking down, facetiously claiming that they were sleeping or showing signs of decline.
The schoolyard taunts began just after 12:30 pm, taking aim at CNN personalities including Kate Bolduan, Kevin Liptak, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper (calling him FAKE TAPPER), and Brianna Keilar, posting photos of all of them with story chyrons about Trump’s health. Even guests who don’t work for the network but were interviewed about Trump’s sleeping habits, such as The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Jeremy Faust, were also targeted.
Earlier in the day, President Trump went to Walter Reed for his third medical checkup in 13 months. CNN has been covering the event, pointing to past incidents that raise concerns about the president’s health. Trump said Tuesday that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY” at his visit, but did not offer more details.
The White House press office has often resorted to trolling in the past, including using “your mom” taunts against reporters they disagree with. White House communications director Steven Cheung has basically made hurling insults at reporters his full-time job, and called Democratic Senate staffer Rachel Cohen a “retard” last month.
It also does little to combat the indisputable evidence of Trump’s visible cognitive decline and issues staying awake. At nearly every televised meeting during his second term as president, Trump can be seen dozing off as someone else speaks, whether it’s a member of his Cabinet or even a foreign leader. White House staffers can make all of the sarcastic social media posts they want, but all of us can plainly see Trump’s physical condition every time he’s on camera.