Trump’s Attorney General Haunted by Lawsuit Accusing Him of Forgery

Yet just a year later, the Kaplans owed Blanche and Cadwalader over $1.65 million. Blanche pulled his representation in 2022 over the debt, and the Kaplans sued the following year, accusing him of forging their signatures on an engagement document and misleading them regarding the fees. Blanche and Cadwalader denied all allegations, and countersued the twins for their debt of more than $1 million in 2023—the same year Blanche became Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and just two years before Blanche became the most powerful prosecutor in America.

The Kaplans were later convicted on 16 counts of money laundering and wire fraud, in July 2023, one month after they filed their lawsuit. But they still haven’t dropped their suit, which raises serious questions about the attorney general’s ethics. The case is expected to continue through the year.