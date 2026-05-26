RFK Jr. Pisses Off Anti-Vax Allies in Effort to Contain Hantavirus
Apparently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s very normal public health response is too much for the MAHA crowd.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing fire from his own people.
The U.S. health secretary has angered anti-vax activists by extending liability protections to drugmakers working on a hantavirus vaccine.
Kennedy signed a Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act declaration late last week, giving pharmaceutical companies additional legal coverage as they work on experimental treatments—such as favipiravir—during the public health crisis.
“This action helps remove barriers to research and response efforts while we continue monitoring the recent outbreak linked to the South Atlantic cruise ship,” Kennedy wrote on X earlier this month.
The expanded legal protections permit the companies to treat passengers possibly exposed to the Andes hantavirus strain, or individuals who were in close contact with people on board the M/V Hondius cruise ship.
But acolytes of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda were not swayed. One such skeptical supporter was Kennedy’s former campaign communications director Del Bigtree, who questioned whether Kennedy was sticking to his guns on corporate accountability.
“Bobby, I remember so many inspiring strategy discussions during your campaign. Providing liability protection to corporate interests for a virus that killed three people out of seven billion was not one of them,” Bigtree wrote.
Kennedy, however, was undeterred.
“Don’t believe Internet fearmongers. [The Department of Health and Human Services] defends public health AND supports medical freedom—period,” Kennedy wrote in a separate post over the weekend, underscoring that the latest HHS action doesn’t pave the way for a new mRNA vaccine or offer Big Pharma limitless protections from liability.
More than 40 people in the U.S. are currently being monitored in connection to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a Rotterdam-bound cruise ship last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there are currently no cases in the U.S. and that risk to the general public remains “extremely low.” So far, the rare disease has caused 11 confirmed infections and three deaths in connection with the ship.
A Dutch couple were identified by the WHO as the first passengers infected with the virus. It is believed that they were exposed to the virus while birdwatching at an Argentinian landfill. Both the husband and wife died as a result.