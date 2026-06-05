Judge Strikes Down Trump’s Massive Attack on Legal Immigration
A federal judge has ruled against the extreme anti-immigration policies Trump instituted last fall.
A federal judge in Rhode Island struck down a slew of President Trump’s policies halting immigration processing and freezing out asylum-seekers, ruling that a federal agency was motivated by “anti-immigrant sentiments that it is forbidden from letting influence its decision-making.”
Following a deadly attack on a National Guard member in Washington, D.C., last November, Trump ordered an asylum freeze and an end to immigration applications for nationals from 39 countries targeted in his travel ban. That meant thousands of people were unable to apply for not just asylum or work permits but also green cards and U.S. citizenship.
“Over six months later, many of those individuals remain without work, without legal status, and without any meaningful ability to plan for their futures,” Judge John J. McConnell Jr. wrote.
“In enacting its latest immigration policies, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services: claims statutory and regulatory authority that it does not possess; makes decisions without the reasoned explanations that it must provide; acts without regard for the reliance interests of applicants that it must consider; and justifies its actions with pretextual concerns of ‘national security’ that mask anti-immigrant sentiments,” McConnell continued. “In legal terms that means USCIS’s actions are contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious.”
The president had another asylum ban attempt blocked last April.